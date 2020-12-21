All I Want for Christmas Is the Toyota Supra Sport Top

AutoGuide.com

Adding a healthy dose of retro style to Toyota’s rakish coupe, this new Sport Top concept takes the Supra’s heritage seriously.

Longtime fans of the brand will recall previous generations of the Supra could be opted with a removable roof or t-tops, depending on the year. This concept blends both ideas, employing two composite panels but no center bar cleaving its way through the roof opening. Toyota’s R&D crew in Michigan used 3D printing technology to create the panels, crafting a pair which retain the windshield header shape, not to mention the outer roof body structure forms on each side of the driver’s and passenger’s side outer roof body structure shapes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To maintain structural integrity, the team reinforced those outer body structures while also adding reinforcement underneath. As lead builder Marty Schwerter said, it was not a simple task.

SEE ALSO: Toyota Debuts Bold New Supra Concepts at SEMA360

“This was no easy build,” he said. “We put a lot of thought into cutting the roof and removing a significant part of the car’s structure. It was way more complicated than we originally thought.” In other words, this build went way beyond simply lopping off the roof and calling it a day. “Removing the top was extremely tough and required some innovative work to retain the GR Supra’s rigidity,” said Schwerter. “I love how it came out, and I hope others love it, too.”

Your author certainly does, given the fact his childhood room was peppered with posters of the Mk4 Supra. Speaking of, this year sees the return of the 2020 GR Supra Heritage Edition, a car which incorporates an actual Mk4 wing, customized to fit this new-gen car. Other wonderful callback details include a tremendous set of baseball-sized tail lamps and custom diffuser. The open-air Sport Top concept you see here was inspired by that car and incorporates refined versions of its key details, ones which we fervently hope will make it into a Toyota accessories catalog at some point in the future.

Given the chance to take a new look at those Heritage Edition upgrades, the team also reworked the exhaust system, creating a new custom setup featuring dual pipes exiting from the center of Supra’s rear fascia. KC’s Paint Shop took on the final body work, slathering the thing in numerous coats of paint mixed to exactly match the factory GR Supra shade of white, intriguingly named Absolute Zero.

It’s safe to say the GR Supra Sport Top Edition and GR Supra Heritage Edition share a few custom upgrades that are similar to each other, but both cars are visually unique and make for a fitting twin tribute to past Supra models.

So why now, in the middle of December? Well, with all the wrinkles brought forth by the 2020 calendar year, Toyota opted to unleash its SEMA builds in two waves. The automaker unveiled four builds at SEMA360 in early November (including a kitted-out Tacoma and pair of drift-ready Supras), saving the final reveal of the GR Supra Sport Top Edition for today’s announcement.

Besides, it’s never too late to add an item to your holiday wish list.

For the full story behind Toyota’s Supra Sport Top, as well as the rest of the brand’s SEMA360 builds, click here.