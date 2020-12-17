Every Toyota Will Have an Electrified Option by 2025, Even Trucks and Sports Cars

AutoGuide.com

Toyota plans to offer at least one electrified option for every model it produces by 2025.

We’ve driven a lot of Toyota hybrids lately. Most recently was the family hauler Sienna minivan. A month prior, it was the reborn Venza. If the Japanese giant’s next few years go according to plan, car buyers in all segments will be driving more of them, too. That’s because Toyota plans on offering an electrified option on every model it produces by 2025.

“Electrified” can mean a few different things here. There are the regular hybrids like the afore-mentioned Sienna and Venza, and the originator, the Prius. Plug-in hybrids, like the 2021 RAV4 Prime, are a step further: bigger batteries, longer EV-only range, and the ability (but not the necessity) to plug in. Those are the big two for North American shoppers. Toyota hasn’t committed to a full-EV here yet, though Lexus is getting one in Europe. There’s also the stylish new Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell sedan, but that’s a niche item available in just one area.

Loading …

Toyota presented this plan at one of its more recent launch events. AutoGuide asked for clarification from Scott MacKenzie, senior manager of external affairs at Toyota Canada. When pressed, MacKenzie told us there was no asterisk or exception here. More recently, we had a quick sit-down with Romaric Lartilleux, PR manager at the company. Revisiting the subject, Lartilleux had this to say: “We don’t specifically mention which car or which category, but yes, the goal is to have an electrified option in every segment, for each of our models. I can’t be more specific, but that’s all I can tell you.”

Reading between the lines, that paints a target on a few of Toyota’s current models. Not the passenger cars though: with the Yaris dead for 2021, every one of Toyota’s current lineup offers a hybrid option. The crossover lineup is quickly adopting batteries too, in the shape of the RAV4, Venza, and Highlander. No, the remaining non-electrified models are largely trucks or truck-based (Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner, Sequoia, Land Cruiser), or the sports cars (the 86 and Supra). The small C-HR crossover currently doesn’t come in hybrid form on our shores, but does in Europe.

Rumors persist that the next-generation Tundra, due in around a year, will pick up a hybrid option. It can’t come too soon, with Ford launching its own hybrid F-150 recently. If true, we would expect the related Sequoia, which shares the same platform, to follow suit. Further down the line are the Tacoma and 4Runner replacements. There’s no hybrid mid-size truck on the market currently, while a potential hybrid 4Runner could be a foil for the upcoming Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in.

The sports cars are tougher to predict. The 86 will be replaced next year by the GR86, which will once again pair off with the recently-unveiled 2022 Subaru BRZ. Lartilleux remained tight-lipped about the sport coupe replacement, only confirming that it is indeed coming, but stayed mum on when. Subaru announced just one engine for the BRZ last month: a 2.4-liter flat-four.

Meanwhile, the Supra shares its platform with the BMW Z4. 2025 would be near the end of the car’s lifecycle if Toyota sticks to the industry norm of around six years. Would the Supra see a late-in-life refresh, introducing a hybrid drivetrain? BMW does have plug-in setups elsewhere in its lineup, for both its four- and six-cylinder models. A hybrid Supra? It wouldn’t be the strangest evolution of a storied sports car name…

Of course, these are only plans for now, and if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that plans change. What do you think of Toyota’s ambitious electrification strategy? Let us know in the comments section.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.