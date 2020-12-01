Ford Reveals Mustang Mach-E GT Performance With More Torque, Cooler Wheels

AutoGuide.com

The battery pack remains the same, 0-60 mph now comes up in 3.5 seconds

Ford has expanded the Mustang Mach-E lineup even further with the new GT Performance edition. Chasing the 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, the Performance edition boasts of 34 lb-ft of more torque taking the total output up to 634 lb-ft. The power output however remains identical to the GT line at 480 hp. EPA estimates a total range of 235 miles on a full charge. The battery pack too with a capacity of 88 kWh remains unaltered.

Apart from the extra grunt, the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition (that will be a mouthful) also gets new 19-inch Brembo brake rotors with red-painted calipers. Ford has also thrown in the MagneRide suspension setup for improved handling.

Ford has also enhanced the stock look of the electric ‘Stang SUV with a set of new machined-face 20-inch wheels with Ebony Black-painted pockets for added sportiness. The front grille too gets an all-back treatment to go with the sportier set of wheels. If that’s not enough to set the Mach-E GT Performance Edition apart, it also gets a Performance Edition GT badge on the trunk.

According to Ford, customers who have already booked the Mustang Mach-E GT can upgrade to the Performance Edition package while placing the order in the spring of 2021. The Mustang Mach-E GT and the GT Performance Edition will arrive at dealerships in late summer 2021.

