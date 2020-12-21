Meet the TRD-Sport Trailer Concept, Toyota’s Ultimate Overlanding Companion

AutoGuide.com

Toyota has more than a few off-road aces up its sleeve, with TRD Pro trims of the Tacoma, 4Runner, and Tundra taking their place at the head of a gnarly outdoor table. Today, the brand amps that capability several notches with the introduction of its TRD-Sport Trailer concept, a tag-along made from the bed of a Tacoma pickup equipped with off-road gear that’s sure to improve any overlanding adventure.

Overlanding, for those unfamiliar with the term, is a form of self-reliant camping in which the journey is just as important as the actual destination. Trips generally take place over rough terrain, leading one into camping country while enjoying the scenery and perhaps a few off-road obstacles along the way. With social distancing being a new and important term this year, the overlanding hobby has exploded in a big way — especially since it can make for a very family-friendly form of exploration.

The TRD-Sport Trailer is designed to create a spacious base camp after a long day’s wheeling in your Tacoma. Right off the bat, it’s easy to tell the design team did their homework, as the concept trailer features a too-cool scissor-style lift which raises a rigid platform skyward out of the bed. This makes a perfect base for its integrated Yakima tent, getting campers off the hard ground and out of the wet.

There’s an awning to provide shade and fishing pole holders to advertise your out-of-doors intentions. Also included is an all-important refrigerator, slide-out cooking stove, and myriad of nifty storage solutions. A powerful Yamaha generator helps provide energy for the array of LED lights and other accessories, while a stout Optima Yellow Top battery keeps certain parts of the kit powered while on the move.

Anyone who’s hauled an RV around the countryside knows the benefit of having proper facilities, so the TRD-Sport Trailer concept also includes a 16-gallon fresh water reservoir tank that supplies aqua for the slide-out sink, custom-built toilet, and shower–which sprouts from the trailer complete with a privacy curtain. The latter is fed by an onboard hot water heater, by the way, a luxury your author did not enjoy in a squalid downtown apartment 20 years ago. Good explorers also know they should leave no trace of their adventures, so waste water is captured in a 15-gallon grey water holding tank.

The trailer rolls on TRD Pro wheels fitted with General Grabber X3 285/70/17 rubber, providing the grip to match your off-road shenanigans. Clearly crafted and painted Cement Gray to match the business end of a Tacoma, the TRD-Sport Trailer will free up cargo space in a tow vehicle, leaving room for important overlanding items like sleeping gear and copies of the Sewanee Mountain Messenger.

Its build crew at the Toyota Motorsports Technical Center wisely teamed up with Bass Pro Shops here to stuff the trailer full of essentials such as fishing equipment and cookware. Those LED lights mentioned earlier come from the RIGID brand of products, able to provide illumination ranging from super white to that which is suitable for stargazing.

Finally revealed today after an initial teaser video was first released at SEMA360 in November, all of the conveniences packed into this TRD-Sport Trailer should allow would-be explorers to extend their adventures in comfort–not to mention, it certainly pairs well with Toyota’s current truck and SUV lineup.

