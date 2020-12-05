Mitsubishi Mirage Clocks Over 400,000 Miles, Keeps Going

AutoGuide.com

America’s most affordable car achieved the feat with just regular maintenance

Starting at a price of just $17,215, the Mitsubishi Mirage is the most affordable car on sale in America. Back in 2014, the car was even more affordable. But why are we telling you this? Well, because in the hands of a Minnesota couple, the humble little hatch achieved a feat seldom attained by small family hatchbacks or most modern cars for that matter.

It clocked 414,000 miles in just six years and is still going strong. This feat of wonder was achieved by Janice and Jerry Huot in a 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage christened Purple Won. In 2014 the Mirage retailed for as low as $12,995 and for a car to achieve that kind of mileage is worth a celebration especially considering what it was used for.

Jerry Hout works as a courier which means big miles all year round. The Minnesota man also said that he frequently used the little hatch to haul rocks and mulch for their yard. And when the car wasn’t being driven it was parked outside at the mercy of the elements, all through rural Minnesota winter. In addition, the couple only ever got regular maintenance done. Though the starter motor and wheel bearings were replaced at 150,000 miles and between 200,000 and 300,000 which is still quite impressive. Clearly, the amazing feat didn’t go unnoticed.

The dealer the Huots bought their little 1.2-liter mirage from approached them to use the little 74 hp hatch for advertising purposes. After all, it’s not every day you find a car with 414,000 miles (666,268 km) on the clock, in perfect working condition, right in your backyard. In return the couple was offered a brand new 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage which they have gracefully accepted. And their Mirage journey continues. Just in a newer version.

