2021 Buick Envision Arrives Looking Better, Costing Less

A sharper suit has Buick’s middle-child SUV looking good, and it starts $1,700 lower than before.

It’s been more than half a year since we heard about the 2021 Buick Envision. In 2020, that felt even longer than usual. Buick has now spilled all the good details about its compact crossover, which should be rolling into dealerships as you read this.

It’s impossible to miss the swanky new looks of the Envision. Gone are the doughy, soft shapes of the previous model, replaced with a strong jaw up front, sharp character lines across the flanks, and a spiffy set of wide taillights around back. Width and wheelbase are up, while height and length are down, contributing to vastly improved proportions. Wheels are 18-inch items as standard, with 20-inch rollers available.

It’s a thoroughly handsome design in this author’s eyes, and looks properly premium for the segment. Which is funny, because at $32,995 ($37,598 CAD) including destination, the 2021 Envision starts for less than the model it replaces.

It’s a similar transformation inside the Envision, especially in top Avenir trim—a first for the model. Diamond-perforated, quilted leather seating looks pretty ace, and the two-tone dash design angles everything towards the driver. The Avenir includes heated and ventilated seats as well. An available wireless charger pairs with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a larger 10.2-inch infotainment screen settles into the redesigned dashboard. Buick has swapped to a push-button shifter it says frees up more space for storage in the center console.

The 2021 Envision comes with the full Buick Driver Confidence Plus suite of active safety features. Numbering nine assists in total, it includes automated emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep and departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision alert, follow distance indicator, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear park assist. Standard LED auto headlights are also included. Additional features include surround vision, adaptive cruise control, and a head-up display.

Just one engine will be available at launch, a variation of GM’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The four-pot funnels its 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque through a nine-speed automatic, either to the front or all four wheels. A drive mode selector is standard, including the option to disengage AWD in all-paw Envisions. The Avenir also includes an electronically adjustable suspension for added smoothness. The EPA rates front-drive models at 24/31/26 mpg for city, highway, and combined. Checking the AWD box drops 2 mpg off both city and highway, netting a 25 mpg average. Canadian figures are 10.0/7.6/8.9 (FWD) and 10.5/8.2/9.5 (AWD) L/100 km.

The 2021 Buick Envision is available now, starting at $32,995 ($37,598 CAD). The top-shelf Avenir will be available for $43,195 ($46,298).

