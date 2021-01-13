2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Celebrates a Quarter-Century of 2-Seater Goodness

AutoGuide.com

The limited-edition model uses a 394-horsepower flat-six; just 1,250 examples will be available.

Oh hello there. Porsche has shown off this, the latest variant of its venerable Boxster, just in time to celebrate the model’s 25th anniversary. You know the old saying: time flies when you’re driving a two-seat convertible.

Called the Porsche Boxster 25, the new model drops three digits (718) for two. It uses the new 718 GTS 4.0 as the base, while incorporating a variety of stylistic nods to the original Boxster concept of 1993. The concept previewed the eventual production car of 1996, a model that brought Porsche back from the brink of insolvency thanks to more efficient production methods and lots of shared development with the 996-generation 911.

You’ve probably already clocked the copper-like highlights adorning the Boxster 25. Called Neodyme, the color was used in a similar way on the original concept. It picks out the front and side air intakes, the lettering and badging, and those awesome 20-inch alloy wheels. The main body is GT Silver metallic here, though the Neodyme highlights should look nearly as good in the available black and white paint options.

The concept car also serves as inspiration for the very red interior, with a matching cloth folding top as well. You can get it in black too, if you’re really looking for just the right level of boring in your limited-edition droptop. The roof features an embossed “Boxster 25” logo, the same one you’ll find on the door sills. Other goodies include 14-way power-adjustable sport seats, a heated GT steering wheel, and brushed aluminum trim.

The Boxster 25 uses the GTS 4.0’s 394-horsepower flat-six engine, sending power to the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is standard, dropping the Boxster 25 0.4 inches (10 mm) lower to terra firma. An optional sport suspension doubles that amount. Also standard is Porsche Torque Vectoring and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Porsche will produce just 1,250 Boxster 25 units for global consumption. Pricing starts at $99,950 ($108,000 CAD) including destination, around $10,000 and $1,000 more than the Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Spyder, respectively. Act fast.

