2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line Adds Sporty Cues to Cute-Ute

AutoGuide.com

European-market Tucson N Line previews a sportier compact crossover for North America.

The regular versions of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson haven’t even arrived on our shores yet, but we’ve already got our first look at the sportier N Line. Hyundai’s European arm showed off the N Line today, and while it’s a shorter-wheelbase version of the angular new SUV, it gives us a taste of what to expect later this year.

First, it’s important to note the Tucson N Line features no more power than the rest of the lineup, at least in Europe. That means the Tucson will hew closer to the upcoming Kona N Line than either the Elantra or Sonata N Lines, both of which feature unique engines in their respective lineups. In Europe, buyers will have a choice of five engine options, from a 1.6-liter turbodiesel, two turbo gas engines, a 1.6-liter turbo series hybrid, and a 1.6-liter turbo plug-in hybrid.

The US market will use a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated engine as its base engine when the Tucson launches this spring. Later in summer, both hybrid models should come on-stream.

Alright, with those details out of the way, what sets the N Line apart from the rest of the 2022 Tucson lineup? It keeps the general fractal-like styling of course, but gains a deeper, more aggressive front bumper design. The side intakes surrounding the foglights are also larger. A discrete N Line badge sits within the grille, and Hyundai has added more edges to the individual grille pieces for a more elaborate look. Moving around to the side shows off body-colored lower body cladding. That’s Shadow Grey by the way, a quasi-matte choice exclusive to the N Line. A contrasting black roof is available with most of the exterior color options. Look at those awesome 19-inch wheels, too! We already feel bad for whoever has to detail them.

Around back is a larger, finned rear spoiler, and a diffuser-style rear bumper. A pair of exhaust tips poke out from underneath the right side of the bumper.

Inside, the N Line features the same double-10.25-inch screen setup as the rest of the Tucson range: a cowl-less one in front of the driver, and another in the dash. The changes here are pretty subtle: there’s red contrast stitching all over the place, including the suede-covered sports seats, and an N-branded shifter. Metal pedals complete the look.

Loading …

Hyundai says its engineers have also given the N Line a unique suspension calibration. This applies specifically to the electronically controlled suspension, on models equipped with 48-volt powertrains. It isn’t clear if that will arrive on the US-model.

The 2022 Tucson will launch in North America in a few months. Stay tuned for more on it, including the N Line, over the coming weeks.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.