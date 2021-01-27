2022 Mini Cooper Hardtop and Convertible get Facelift, More Tech

AutoGuide.com

2 Door, 4 Door, and Convertible all benefit from the second facelift for the lineup.

Mini announced a sweeping set of upgrades for its core Hardtop and Convertible models late Tuesday. Chief amongst the changes are visual tweaks inside and out, and general quality-of-life improvements.

Let’s start with the exterior. It’s easy to spot the 2022 models from a distance, thanks to a whopping big hexagon grille, complete with black outline. There’s a chrome inner ring, and a body-color strip bisecting the whole package too. We can’t unsee the Tony Stark/Doctor Strange goatee, though. Mini has also tossed the foglights in the bin, with small vertical slashes at the bumper corners instead. The company says these improve aerodynamics. A revised bumper, complete with large diffuser for JCW models, completes the look. New wheel designs are also available—though the SE’s funky four-spokes remain, mercifully. Buyers can also opt for a black-out package to replace any exterior chrome with, yep, more glossy black.

Three new colors join the palette for 2022: Rooftop Grey, Zesty Yellow, and Island Blue. Easily the coolest addition is a new gradient-style roof, available on Hardtop models. It fades from a rich blue to a lighter aqua, then black. That color trio is the only one available for now, but we hope Mini expands the lineup moving forward.

SEE ALSO: 2019 MINI Cooper S Convertible Review

Moving inside, every Hardtop and Convertible model now features the same 8.8-inch infotainment screen housed within the familiar circular display. The system uses a revised operating system allowing for configurable live widgets. Sirius Satellite Radio is now standard, joining Apple CarPlay, but Android users are still left in the cold. Ambient lighting also joins the options list, and a heated steering wheel is standard. Lane departure warning also joins the suite of standard driver assists.

The all-electric SE will gain most of these updates, including the available multi-color roof. The bright yellow highlights on the car—like the one we tested a few months ago—are toned down however, looking limited to just the S badge and the wheels. Its 32.6-kWh battery pack is unchanged, so don’t expect much if any change to its quoted range.

Loading …

Speaking of the SE, it sticks to its $30,750 list price, including $850 in destination, for the third model year in a row. The rest of the Hardtop and Convertible lineup sees select trims move up anywhere from $500 to $1,000. The lineup begins with the 134-horsepower 2-Door Cooper Classic ($23,750, up $500), while the 189-horsepower Cooper S requires an even $4,000 more. You’ll need to cough up an extra grand for an additional set of doors. On the other end of the spectrum, the 228-horsepower John Cooper Works Convertible, in top Iconic trim, will run $45,750. Canadian pricing will be announced later this year.

Production of the 2022 Mini models will begin at the start of March this year. Expect them to arrive on dealer lots shortly after, with similar updates for the brand’s larger models likely to arrive after that.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.