2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Slides Around in Latest Teaser; Full Debut February 16

The swirly wrap will finally come off Mitsubishi’s flagship model February 16.

We’re now mere weeks away from seeing the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander. Earlier today, the Japanese brand showed off the latest round of teasers for the crossover, with a camouflaged tester fording water, plugging through mud, and taking on a high-speed oval. We also have a date for the full reveal: February 16.

According to Mitsubishi, the Outlander will draw from the company’s long history in rally racing, including the Dakar. The company says it will feature “the highest level of maneuverability and superb driving performance.” We don’t have a lot of info on how the Outlander will deliver on that promise, other than the confirmation it will come with the company’s latest Super All-Wheel Control system.

The trippy camo masks the finer details of the upcoming crossover. Despite that, the teaser images make it clearer than ever before that the Outlander will carry a lot of cues from the 2019 Engelberg Tourer Concept. The chunky outboard foglight placement, the high-mount headlights, the thin rear taillights—all the main ingredients are there. The nose design is similar to the concept too, though the production Outlander gains a mail-slot opening for its lower grille. The Engelberg had a fully blocked-off nose, likely as an indicator of its plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

What powers the 2022 Outlander? We’ll learn that, as well as the rest of the details on Mitsubishi’s flagship, during its global debut at 18:00 EST, February 16. Tune in then for the full scoop.

