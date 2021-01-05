Easily Add Remote Start to Your Hyundai or Kia with MyKey Premium

AutoGuide.com

One of the best pieces of automotive tech to become widely available over the course of the past decade is remote start.

You can have your vehicle warmed up on cold days, and in the heat of the summer, remote start can have your air conditioning system blasting cold air well before you’re ready to hit the road, making your drive leagues more comfortable. But while this feature is offered on most modern Hyundai and Kia models, lower-priced versions of new models still cannot be ordered with remote start. Even premium models from just five years back are likely not to have remote start either, leaving many Hyundai and Kia owners unable to enjoy the feature in factory form.

While many stereo shops can install a universal remote start system in just about any vehicle, there are downsides to that approach. First, you have to trust that the shop worker cuts and splices the proper wires without doing any damage. In most cases, remote start systems installed at your local stereo shop work just fine, but there is added risk whenever aftermarket components are wired into the factory electronics. (Also, these remote start systems almost always require a second key fob.)

Fortunately, the folks at MyKey Premium have designed a plug-and-play remote start system for Hyundai and Kia models that owners can easily install at home – while still using their factory key fob. The company worked with Korean engineers to design a system that was easy to both install and use, bringing remote start to those owners previously left out in the cold.

Installing MyKey Premium

Unlike the average aftermarket remote start system, MyKey Premium is 100% plug-and-play in Hyundai and Kia models with the push button start feature. The system is comprised of a control box and a series of wiring harnesses; simply unplug a few factory wiring harnesses and plug in the MyKey Premium harness, with the other end connecting to the control box.

That’s the extent of the installation process for MyKey Premium. There is no need to have the system (or key fob) reprogrammed. You just push the lock button twice on the fob and your Hyundai or Kia vehicle will start up and stay running for 15 minutes with the doors locked. When you get to your vehicle, just unlock the doors as normal. From there, you simply press the brake pedal, shift into gear and drive away in a vehicle that’s warm in the winter and cool in the summer. If you don’t get into your vehicle within 15 minutes, the engine automatically shuts off.

Although the installation of the control box and the wiring harnesses is simple, MyKey Premium includes a PDF installation guide, along with helpful videos of the item being installed in many different Hyundai and Kia models, and ships worldwide.

Automatic Door Locks, Too

While the main function of MyKey Premium is remote start, the system can also automatically lock and unlock the doors of your Hyundai or Kia. By performing a simple button-push sequence while sitting in your vehicle, the Automatic Door Lock feature is engaged. When you shut the car off and walk away, the system automatically locks the doors. When you return to your vehicle, the system recognizes the low frequency signal from the key fob and unlocks the doors for you. And if you find that you prefer to lock and unlock the doors yourself, the Automatic Door Lock feature can be disabled just as easily as it was engaged.

So if you’re looking to add the convenience of a remote start system and automatic door locks in your Hyundai or Kia, look no further than MyKey Premium.

