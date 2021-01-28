LEGO’s Latest Porsche Model Lets You Have Turbo and Targa Fun

AutoGuide.com

The blocky 911 is over nearly 14 inches long; arrives in stores March 1.

It’s a choice that has long complicated the well-off Porsche 911 fan’s buying process: Turbo, or Targa? LEGO’s latest set based on the iconic German sports car, revealed today, settles the question: why not both? We’re already making room on our Top 10 Best LEGO Car Sets list for this one.

The two-in-one Porsche 911 joins the Creator Expert lineup, where models like the Fiat 500, Ford Mustang, and even the Ghostbusters ECTO-1 reside. Measuring just a hair under 14 inches (35.5 cm)from impact bumper to exhaust tip, and coming in at 1,458 pieces, the LEGO 911 set comes with the necessary parts to build either a 930-generation Turbo, or the open-top Targa—but not both at once. The LEGO design team, led by design master Mike Psiaki, made sure both builds have the unique details that mark them out amongst the classic 911 models of the ’70s and ’80s. The Turbo features the iconic oversized rear haunches and the whale tail. The Targa has its unmistakeable targa bar, and the roof panel can be stowed in the front trunk.

No matter which build buyers choose, they’ll get the same 2+2 interior, finished in suitably ’70s-era orange and brown. The front seats even fold to allow access to the rear bench. A handbrake, gearshift, and functional steering are also all part of the package. And yes, the Turbo does have a proper snail under the rear engine cover.

“As we were designing the car, the hardest decision to make was whether we would make the Turbo or Targa variant of the car,” explains Psiaki in a press release. “It was such a tough call that we engineered the ability to build the LEGO Porsche 911 Turbo and Targa from a single set. Without doubt, fans of the 911 all over the world who have long admired these cars will love the opportunity to build both versions!”

During a pre-release meeting, Psiaki also told collected media that the current global situation forced the team to approach the 911 Turbo and Targa project differently. While they couldn’t meet face to face, the digital approach actually sped up the process, allowing both LEGO and Porsche to select the right parts in minutes. Psiaki noted the exhaust’s angled fit as just one example.

Early-bird buyers will also be able to snag a limited-edition version of the model, which comes with a LEGO Porsche owners pack. The pack comes with an official wallet and four art prints, mimicking contemporary shots with the LEGO models as stand-ins. There’s also a Certificate of Awesomeness. The special edition is only available through the LEGO VIP program.

The LEGO Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Targa will be available via the VIP program February 16. It will then arrive in stores and online globally March 1, for $149.99 USD. For those keeping track, that’s about 1/1000 the price of a modern Targa. See, it’s a deal!

