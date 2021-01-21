You Snooze, You Lose: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Orders are Closed

AutoGuide.com

Dodge has announced that almost the entire run of the 710-horsepower, three-row SUV is already spoken for.

To nobody’s surprise, the 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat is quick. AutoGuide.com contributor Chris Tonn said as much in his First Drive Review of the monstrous, 710-horsepower SUV. It turns out the humongous Hellcat is fast in other ways too: the order books for it are now full.

When Dodge revealed the largest member of the Hellcat family, it made it clear right from lights-out that this would be a one-and-done model available only for 2021. The Hellcat sits at the top of a revised model line, bringing the silly fun of the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 to the three-row SUV crowd. It’s a new era, where you can share a 3.5-second run to 60 mph with more of your friends. What’s not to like about that?

If you were sitting on the fence for the $82,490 super-SUV, don’t fret: Dodge says that a small number of the 2,000 SRT Hellcats will be available to purchase at dealers.

Durango Hellcat buyers will find a leather-lined interior replete with the latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system, promising plenty of comfort in a vehicle capable of hitting a faintly-believable 180 mph.

For those wanting a little more down-to-earth Durango, the 2021 model range starts at $33,260, including destination but not any dealer discounts. That nets you the trusty Pentastar V6 underhood, with a max towing rating of 6,200 lb. Dodge touts 8,700-pound towing capacity of the V8-equipped Durangos as the best in its class.

