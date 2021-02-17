2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Debuts With New Bones, Class Leading Features

AutoGuide.com

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is the most important car for the Japanese automaker. So what if it shares its bones with the Rogue.

Mitsubishi pulled the wraps off the new 2022 Outlander late Tuesday evening. A striking-looking crossover, the Outlander is reminiscent of the Eengelberg Touring concept showcased two years ago. Gone is the V6 which is replaced by a 2.5-liter four-pot making 181 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque. It also shares its drivetrain and chassis with the recently launched Nissan Rogue.

A CVT gearbox is in charge of delivering the power. A set of paddle shifters that operate eight virtual ratios will also be available with the Outlander. AWD or S-AWC in Mitsu-speak will be a part of the standard kit when it arrives on North American shores in April 2021. Mitsubishi is also determined to be class-leading in the segment. Chief among which is the first-in-class three-row configuration. It is also longer and wider than the one it replaces. A wheelbase longer by 1.4 inches manages to free up an inch of extra legroom in the rear.

Active safety features like forward collision mitigation, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning and rear auto braking are all standard. Other available active safety features include MI-Pilot Assist that integrates the active cruise control and lane-keeping assist for semi-autonomous driving. Traffic jam assist, active blind-spot assist and navigation with road sign recognition will also be available.

The 2022 Outlander might share its bones and equipment with the Rogue but it manages to stand out as its own car. Inside, you get diamond quilted pattern on the seats. A clean dash and integrated HVC vents look elegant.

Before the driver sits an available 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster which it also borrows from the Rogue. Analog dials with a seven-inch MID will be standard. But the digital cluster and the new 10.8-inch heads-up display will be available on the pricier trims only. Speaking of, it will be available in three trims, SE (Base), SEL, SEL Touring and a Launch Edition each for SE and SEL.

An eight-inch infotainment screen will be standard with an option to upgrade to a nine-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. The smaller screen will require wires for both. A three-zone climate control will also be available along with a panoramic sunroof and an optional 10-speaker Bose sound system.

Mitsubishi has also added a wiper system with blade mounted water nozzle and a power lift tailgate with hands-free operation for added convenience. Plus, windows now get a thicker and more insulated glass for better NVH and a quieter cabin.

Price and feature breakup is not yet available and should be revealed ahead of the of its arrival in dealerships in April 2021.

