Take Our 2021 Readers Survey For A Chance To Win A $500 Amazon Gift Card

AutoGuide.com

We at AutoGuide, want to serve you, the reader, better. But we need your help.

AutoGuide is looking for your feedback to help improve our website and optimize our content strategy. We have devised a Readership Survey for this purpose. Your time is very valuable to us and as a gesture of gratitude we are also offering a $500 Amazon gift card as a prize for one lucky winner. You can enter the lucky draw by signing up with your email and completing the survey before March 22, 2021. Go to the survey by clicking here

Taking the survey will automatically enter you in the lucky draw. The winner will be notified by email in the week following March 22nd. We appreciate your feedback and wish you the best of luck in our Amazon sweepstakes!

You can take the survey by clicking this link.

The rules and regulations can be found here.