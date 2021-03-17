2021 AutoGuide.com Awards: Meet the 34 Finalists, Winners Announced Next Week

AutoGuide.com

Eight winners will be announced next week, including overall Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year.

Here they are: 34 of the most appealing vehicles the AutoGuide.com team has driven in the last year. These are the 2021 AutoGuide.com Awards finalists, and next week, we’ll be announcing the winners.

Between our in-house and contributing road testers, we’ve combed through over 100 new or heavily refreshed to whittle them down to these finalists. For 2021 we’ve expanded the available awards to better represent the options out there for car buyers. We have Car and Utility Vehicle of the year, both of which will feature an overall winner as well as mainstream and luxury winners. There’s also Truck of the Year, with pickups showing no signs of slowing down on the sales charts. New this year are three standalone categories: Family Vehicle of the Year, Performance Car of the Year, and Green Vehicle of the Year.

We’ll be announcing the winners next week, so stay tuned. Read on for the full list of candidates:

AutoGuide.com Car of the Year Finalists

AutoGuide.com Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists

AutoGuide.com Truck of the Year Finalists

AutoGuide.com Family Vehicle of the Year Finalists

AutoGuide.com Performance Car of the Year Finalists

AutoGuide.com Green Vehicle of the Year Finalists

