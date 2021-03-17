2021 AutoGuide.com Awards: Meet the 34 Finalists, Winners Announced Next Week
Eight winners will be announced next week, including overall Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year.
Here they are: 34 of the most appealing vehicles the AutoGuide.com team has driven in the last year. These are the 2021 AutoGuide.com Awards finalists, and next week, we’ll be announcing the winners.
Between our in-house and contributing road testers, we’ve combed through over 100 new or heavily refreshed to whittle them down to these finalists. For 2021 we’ve expanded the available awards to better represent the options out there for car buyers. We have Car and Utility Vehicle of the year, both of which will feature an overall winner as well as mainstream and luxury winners. There’s also Truck of the Year, with pickups showing no signs of slowing down on the sales charts. New this year are three standalone categories: Family Vehicle of the Year, Performance Car of the Year, and Green Vehicle of the Year.
We’ll be announcing the winners next week, so stay tuned. Read on for the full list of candidates:
AutoGuide.com Car of the Year Finalists
- Hyundai Elantra (Mainstream) – Read the review here
- Hyundai Sonata (Mainstream) – Read the review here
- Kia K5 (Mainstream) – Read the review here
- Mazda3 Turbo (Mainstream) – Read the review here
- Nissan Sentra (Mainstream) – Read the review here
- Acura TLX (Luxury) – Read the review here
- Cadillac CT5-V (Luxury) – Read the review here
- Genesis G80 (Luxury) – Read the review here
AutoGuide.com Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists
- Chevrolet Tahoe (Mainstream) – Read the review here
- Ford Mustang Mach-E (Mainstream) – Read the review here
- Kia Seltos (Mainstream) – Read the review here
- Nissan Rogue (Mainstream) – Read the review here
- Toyota Venza (Mainstream) – Read the review here
- Cadillac Escalade (Luxury) – Read the review here
- Genesis GV80 (Luxury) – Read the review here
- Land Rover Defender (Luxury) – Read the review here
- Mercedes-Benz GLB (Luxury) – Read the review here
- Mercedes-Benz GLS (Luxury) – Read the review here
AutoGuide.com Truck of the Year Finalists
- Ford F-150 – Read the review here
- Ford Super Duty – Read the review here
- GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 – Read the review here
- Jeep Gladiator Mojave – Read the review here
- Ram 1500 TRX – Read the review here
AutoGuide.com Family Vehicle of the Year Finalists
- Chrysler Pacifica – Read the review here
- Kia Seltos – Read the review here
- Mercedes-Benz GLB – Read the review here
- Subaru Outback – Read the review here
- Toyota Sienna – Read the review here
AutoGuide.com Performance Car of the Year Finalists
- Chevrolet Corvette C8 – Read the review here
- Lexus LC Convertible – Read the review here
- Toyota GR Supra – Read the review here
- Porsche 718 Spyder/GT4 – Read the review here
- Porsche Taycan – Read the review here
AutoGuide.com Green Vehicle of the Year Finalists
- Ford Mustang Mach-E – Read the review here
- Mini Hardtop Cooper SE – Read the review here
- Polestar 2 – Read the review here
- Porsche Taycan – Read the review here
- Toyota RAV4 Prime – Read the review here
