2022 GMC Terrain Shows Off New Face, AT4 Model

2022 Terrain will show up in dealerships this summer; Denali arrives in fall.

The GMC Terrain is the brand’s best-selling model not equipped with a bed behind the cabin. So it’s not surprising that the refresh for this compact crossover, revealed Tuesday, doesn’t shake up too much. The 2022 Terrain sticks to the script, with important detail changes to its design and standard features, plus the addition of an AT4 trim.

With the AT4 joining the Terrain lineup, the trim is available on every modern GMC vehicle. It’s mostly a visual treatment here, though GMC has gifted the Terrain with a steel front skid plate for added protection.

Every 2022 Terrain benefits from the facelift seen on the AT4. This includes redesigned C-clamp-shaped headlights, which now reach inward to the edges of the enlarged grille. GMC has freshened up the taillights as well, and both ends run all-LED setups. Four new colors join the exterior paint palette, and buyers get a choice of 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Moving inside, the Terrain will now feature wireless pairing for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Amazon Alexa functionality. A tech package and head-up display are available on the SLT and AT4 trims. Denali gets the HUD as standard, in addition to an 8.0-inch display screen between the dials.

More importantly, every Terrain will now include an expanded lineup of safety assists standard. Dubbed GMC Pro Safety, this includes automated emergency braking, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, a follow distance indicator, and auto high beams.

About the only part of the recipe GMC hasn’t tinkered with is the drivetrain. The Terrain will continue to come with a sole engine option: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It routes its 170 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque through a nine-speed automatic. Buyers will continue to have a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

The 2022 GMC Terrain SLE, SLT, and AT4 will start rolling into dealerships this summer. Those wanting a Denali will have to wait until the leaves start changing color.

