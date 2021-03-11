2022 Jeep Wagoneer Offers 3-Row Seating and Hemi Power from $59,995

AutoGuide.com

Jeep is back in the three-row, body-on-frame show with the reborn Wagoneer.

Say hello again to the original American luxury SUV. That’s what Jeep is calling the Wagoneer—the first one appeared in 1963— which debuted today alongside its more luxurious Grand Wagoneer sibling. You can read about the Grand Wagoneer here.

The new Wagoneer rides on the same 123.0-inch wheelbase as the Grand, and measures the same 214.7 inches long, too. For reference, the GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe both come up a few inches short in length and width to Jeep’s latest and greatest.

It’s the same basic, squared off look here, whether Grand or not. The Wagoneer gets a simpler hood design, with its name splashed across the nose in a custom font. It also receives a different LED headlight design. Wheel arch extensions are contrasting instead of body-color, too.

Inside, the Wagoneer flips the script on its posh sibling: standard seating is for eight, with the second-row captain’s chair setup optional. The furnishings may not be quite as high-end, but we’re still talking standard leather and plenty of matte-finish wood. There’s still a gaggle of screens too: the digital instrument panel, the central Uconnect 5 infotainment screen, and available second-row entertainment setup. The 10.1-inch Uconnect system offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates, and a 4G LTE wi-fi hotspot capable of connecting eight devices. Amazon Fire TV is also available here, just like big brother.

Standard Hemi power

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer uses a body-on-frame setup, with independent suspension front and back. A 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is the only engine choice, spitting out 392 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque on its own. Stellantis’ 48-volt eTorque mild-hybrid system is part of the package too, allowing for quick start-stop and an additional 130 lb-ft of torque when needed. Both two- and four-wheel drive is available, with an eight-speed automatic transmission for either. Jeep offers no less than three 4WD systems: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II. You can also spec the Quadra-Lift air suspension, which can pump the Wagoneer’s ground clearance to a full 10 inches. So perched, it can ford through 24 inches of water.

Pricing and availability

Like the Grand, the Wagoneer will come with three trim levels: Series I, II, and III. The Series I is only available in rear-drive form, and it will arrive later than the others, at that headline $59,995 sticker (including destination). It’s a jump to $69,995 for the Series II, and $74,995 for Series III, plus an additional $3,000 if you want 4WD. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will begin showing up in dealerships in the second half of the year.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.