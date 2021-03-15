2022 Kia EV6 Debuts New Brand Design Language

AutoGuide.com

First images of the EV6 reveal a new design language for the Korean brand.

Early Monday in its native Korea, Kia released the first official images of its 2022 EV6. The all-electric compact SUV will be the first of 11 EVs from the brand between now and 2026.

With that role on its shoulders, the EV6 debuts the next evolution of Kia’s global design language, dubbed “Opposites United.” The new look is a bold, curvier style than what we’ve seen before. Up front, Kia continues its feline theme with what it calls the “Digital Tiger Face,” featuring thin headlamps complete with sequential daytime running lamps (DRLs). The low roofline and chunky rear haunches give the EV6 a more assertive look than the brand’s current small SUV lineup. Blacked-out pillars and a “floating roof” design also visually lower the whole vehicle.

It’s around back where things really get unique, though. The sharply raked rear window leads to a ducktail spoiler, with integrated full-width taillight. The outer edges of the taillights wrap right around the bumper and connect to the rear wheel arches—a styling element mirrored at the front corners.

Like the recently unveiled Hyundai Ioniq 5—which shares the same E-GMP platform as the EV6—the overall shape splits the difference between traditional car and crossover.

While the exterior may be a new look, the interior is comparatively traditional. Kia has opted for a single-piece panel for the digital instrument panel and central infotainment screen. Slimline air vents bisect the minimalist dashboard, with a small panel for climate, audio, and menu buttons. At least traditional dials are still present for volume and temperature. Thin strips of LED ambient lighting break up the volumes, mirroring the soft glow found on the door panels. The EV6’s start button sits at an angle at the head of the center console, with a rotary shifter just aft. The center console doesn’t slide fore and aft like the one in the Ioniq 5, however.

The seats use fabrics crafted from recycled plastics, similar to what we’ve seen in the Porsche Taycan.

Kia is saving the technical details of the EV6 for its full debut later this month. We expect it to closely mirror the Ioniq 5 in many ways, including the 77.4-kWh battery pack, horsepower ratings from 215 to 306, and a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. We shouldn’t have to wait long to know more.

