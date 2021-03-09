2022 Kia EV6 Teased, Brand’s First Dedicated EV Debuts Late March

AutoGuide.com

Kia’s own take on the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform will debut in a matter of weeks.

On Monday, Kia released a handful of shadowy teasers for its upcoming EV6 crossover. The model, set to arrive in dealerships later this year, will be the Korean brand’s first on the dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Judging by these first few images, the EV6 will join the Ioniq 5, which shares the same platform, in stretching the definition of “crossover.” It’s a very low-slung shape, with a tapering, coupe-like roofline and sizeable rear hips. The battery-electric platform allows the engineers to push the wheels right to the edges of the shape, which should increase stability and interior space.

Up front are thin headlights, with a segmented LED “eyeliner” stretching slightly past the main unit. A blacked-out panel sits between the lights, forcing a change from the brand’s current Tiger Grille styling. Sitting front and center on the clamshell hood is the redesigned Kia logo.

It’s the EV6’s tail that has us most interested, though. A full-width taillight merges with a ducktail spoiler for a look unlike anything else on the market. The light features dozens of segmented LED hash marks, providing a unique spin on the night-time profile of the K5 sedan. The outer corners of the rear lights stretch down and around the side of the EV6, right to the rear wheel arches. Directly below them, two boomerang-shaped sequential turn signals curve back towards the center of the tailgate.

Kia hasn’t released any technical specs for the EV6 yet. However, the recently revealed Ioniq 5 should provide plenty of clues. The Hyundai sister car comes in both rear- and all-wheel drive forms, producing anywhere from 215 to 302 horsepower, and as much as 446 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the E-GMP platform can add 62 miles (100 km) of range in as little as five minutes of charging. Recharging from 10 to 80 percent can be as quick as 18 minutes. We expect the range to hit around 300 miles (483 km), depending on trim.

Similar to the Ioniq 5, the EV6 will introduce a new sub-brand to Kia. Vehicles with the EV prefix will be, well, EVs. The number dictates the EV6’s place in the lineup; slightly larger than the K5, but smaller than the Korean-market K8.

The 2022 Kia EV6 will debut later this month. We expect it to arrive in North American Kia dealerships this autumn.

