Genesis X Concept is a Stunning Low-Slung EV Coupe

Genesis X represents “sustainable luxury” as a slinky EV grand tourer.

In a day positively filled with debuts, Genesis has wrapped up a busy Tuesday with its fifth concept car, simply called X. For the 24th letter of the alphabet, the Korean automaker has translated its current Athletic Elegance design language to a wide, low, fully-electric grand tourer. And it’s stunning.

The X plucks, pinches, and pulls established Genesis design cues to new levels. The car sits incredibly low, emphasizing the length and width for proper GT proportions. The diamond-shaped Crest Grille stretches across most of the face, with ultra-thin quad lamps flanking its upper portion. The headlights continue across the sides of the X, cutting across the front wheel arches.

Did we mention all the bodywork above the lights is a single piece? Heck yes, clamshell goodness.

There are just three hard creases along the X’s long flanks: the front and rear fenders, and the brand’s signature Parabolic Line, arching from the hood to the tail. Digital side mirrors also keep the sides clean.

Huge, two-layer five-spoke wheels fill the arches, hiding brakes with bright lime calipers. The body color? What Genesis calls Lençóis Blue, inspired by rainy-season lakes in Brazil’s Maranhenses National Park.

Inside, Genesis has crafted a driver-oriented cockpit full of sustainable materials. The scotch brown weave pattern found on the steering wheel center, seatbelts, and airbag cover is made from leftover pieces of leather. A floating center console adds to the sense of open space, just as it wraps up and over the instrument panel to emphasize the driver. To that end, Genesis ensured the driver seat and center console are both a different color from the rest of the blue-green interior. As luck would have it, that’s the same approach Lexus took with today’s LF-Z concept. The distinctive Two Lines design element continues to wrap around the upper edge of the interior.

And the coolest bit? The Crystal Sphere Electronic Shift Lever, which spins around to present the shift options when the X is powered on. Neat.

The Genesis X is only a concept for now. But if it’s a taste of what’s to come from the fledgling Korean luxury brand—an EV, and a two-door one no less—we’re in. Build it, Genesis.

