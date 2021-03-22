Auto News Jeep Magneto All-Electric Wrangler Leads 2021 Easter Jeep Safari Lineup
Jeep Magneto All-Electric Wrangler Leads 2021 Easter Jeep Safari Lineup

Mar 22, 2021
  • The Jeep® brand and Jeep Performance Parts team again join forces to create a lineup of custom-built concept vehicles to conquer the iconic trails in Moab, Utah, during the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari. Enthusiasts from all over the world will gather March 27 to April 4 in Moab for picturesque trail rides, technical off-roading and have a chance to experience the Jeep brand’s legendary 4x4 capability firsthand with four new concept vehicles, including (left to right) Jeep Red Bare, Jeep Magneto, Jeepster Beach and Jeep Orange Peelz.  
  • The Jeep® Wrangler Magneto concept is a fully capable BEV that is stealthy, quiet, quick and an unmistakable rock-climbing force. Jeep brand engineers and designers have created a zero-emission vehicle with Jeep 4x4 capability that provides new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, and performance on- and off-road.
  • The exterior of the Jeep® Magneto BEV concept features a Bright White color with Surf Blue accents, along with a heavy-duty performance hood with center scoop and custom decal, redesigned rear gate and dramatic full-width forward lighting. Custom Royal Blue and Black leather seats with Sapphire-colored inserts and straps, Surf Blue truck bed liner and Mopar slush mats give the Magneto’s interior design an electrified appearance.
  • Based on a two-door 2020 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon, the Jeep® Magneto BEV concept uses a custom-built axial flux electric motor that operates up to 6,000 rpm. The e-motor is connected to a six-speed manual transmission, creating a unique manual-electric powertrain with a clutch that operates as it would with an internal combustion engine. In quick-shift scenarios, the e-motor engages regen upon clutch engagement to prevent rev-hang.
  • Comparable to the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, the Jeep® Magneto concept's compact e-motor is tuned to deliver up to 273 lb.-ft. of torque and 285 horsepower. Intentional calibrations developed during testing help the Magneto’s powertrain emulate the driving experience of the V-6, matching both torque and horsepower.
  • The Jeep® Magneto BEV concept comes equipped with a JPP 2-inch lift kit, 17-inch Lights Out black metallic wheels with 35-inch mud-terrain tires, custom roll cage, Mopar Rock Rails, steel bumpers with a Warn winch and a steel belly pan for added off-road capability.
  • The Jeep® Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon concept builds on the passion and enthusiasm of Jeep SUV owners who spend countless hours creating customized looks and modifications to their trusty off-roading vehicle. Red Bare is powered by the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, and delivers an impressive 91:1 crawl ratio to tackle Moab's toughest trails.
  • Gladiator Red Bare boasts a Fire Cracker Red exterior with custom Matte Black graphics and gold accents, a black factory soft top and half doors for open-air freedom, plus a cargo bed-mounted sport bar and bed cover and rack system to store tons of off-roading gear.
  • The Gladiator Red Bare's interior incorporates custom Katzkin Black leather seats with red stitching and custom red flannel inserts. The instrument panel has been wrapped in the same red flannel material, giving the interior a bold, rustic finish.
  • This year’s Jeep® “Resto-Mod” is a throwback to the second-generation Jeepster. The Jeepster Beach concept started as a 1968 Jeepster Commando (C-101) and was seamlessly blended with a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The body was modified and the exterior fuses original chrome trim with an updated, brightly colored two-tone paint scheme of Hazy IPA and Zinc Oxide. While the Jeepster Beach maintains the outward appearance of a vintage Jeepster, it commands peak performance both on- and off-road delivered by the modern-day Jeep Wrangler.
  • Jeepster Beach’s rear seat was replaced with a chrome, four-point safety cage and the carpets were removed to make cleaning out sand a breeze.
  • Jeepster Beach’s custom interior features low-back bucket seats trimmed in red leather. This ultimate beach-themed cruiser embodies a spirited, carefree attitude.
  • The Jeepster Beach “Resto-Mod” concept is an updated 1968 Jeepster Commando (C-101) that blends a vintage body with a modern drivetrain.
  • Based on a two-door Wrangler, the Jeep® Orange Peelz concept pays tribute to the long-standing, open-air, fun-and-freedom lifestyle that makes the Jeep Wrangler a global icon. Mopar designers have vastly enhanced the Wrangler’s open-air heritage by removing side and rear windows, installing prototype JPP half doors and a custom removable one-piece Freedom Top glass sunroof.
  • Based on a two-door Wrangler, the Jeep® Orange Peelz concept pays tribute to the long-standing, open-air, fun-and-freedom lifestyle that makes the Jeep Wrangler a global icon. Off-road performance comes from the proven JPP 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks that increases ground clearance. Just below the concept steel “high-top” fender flares are 17-inch JPP beadlock-capable aluminum wheels riding on 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires with Mopar valve stem caps carrying the Jeep logo.
The EV Wrangler is tuned to match the gas V6 on output—and hooks up to a six-speed manual too.

Jeep is back in the Easter Safari in a big way. The American off-roading brand announced a quartet of new concepts heading to Moab later this month. Leading the charge—sorry—is an all-electric Wrangler concept, dubbed Magneto. Joining it are three other concepts for 2021, and a selection of models originally meant for last year’s event.

Jeep Magneto Wrangler Concept

The Magneto takes a unique approach to electrifying Jeep’s icon. Instead of using battery power to augment an existing setup—like the 2021 Wrangler 4xe—the Magneto mimics the V6 powerplant as much as possible. Whereas the 3.6-liter six-pot is good for 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, the Magneto’s custom-built axial flux electric motor posts the same pony count and 273 lb-ft of torque. It also spins up to 6,000 rpm. More intriguing than that: it’s hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission. Jeep says the motor will use regen during clutch engagement to minimize rev-hang.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Review: Honestly, Why Not?

Providing all the Magneto’s juice is a quartet of battery packs, totalling 70 kWh combined. The lithium-ion packs are dotted around the Wrangler chassis to optimize weight distribution. Jeep states the Magneto uses an 800-volt system, like the Porsche Taycan and upcoming GM Ultium trucks, to enable faster charging.

Jeep says the Magneto is capable of delivering all of its torque whenever the driver needs it. Performance between the V6 and the EV is close—it’s just that the latter does its thing in near-silence.

Given the name, you might expect the Magneto to feature a red-and-purple color scheme. Nope—Jeep’s gone for a clean white exterior and flashes of blue all around. A suspension lift allows for 35-inch mudding tires, while a custom roll cage, steel bumpers and belly pan, and a Warn winch give it the proper off-road chops.

Jeep Jeepster Beach Concept

The Magneto shares the desert stage with three other debuts. Pegging the cool-meter is the Jeepster Beach, a resto-modded 1968 Jeepster Commando. Jeep hasn’t messed with the cute looks much, pairing the original chrome pieces with a two-toned paint job (“Hazy IPA” and “Zinc Oxide,” if you’re asking). The original engine is chucked for the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder out of the Wrangler, with a bump in power to 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed auto handles shifting duty. Inside there’s a lot—a lot— of red, though not for the back seats; they’re gone, making way for a four-point safety cage. 35-inch tires round out the whole look.

Jeep Gladiator Red Bare Concept

For hardcore rock-climbing duty, Jeep has the Red Bare. This Gladiator Rubicon uses the EcoDiesel V6, an eight-speed auto, dual Dana 44 axles with 4.88 ratios, and a set of 37-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain tires. Add it all up and the Red Bare boasts a 91:1 crawl ratio. We’re fans of the interior treatment too: the seats feature custom red flannel inserts, and the lumberjack texture finds its way onto the dash, too. Jeep, please make this a factory option.

Jeep Wrangler Orange Peelz Concept

The final 2021 concept, the Wrangler Orange Peelz, uses a similar interior pattern in its eponymous hue. The Orange Peelz is all about open-air fun, thus Jeep’s torn the doors and roof off. Okay, it’s replaced them with prototype Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) half doors, plus a removable one-piece glass sunroof. Jeep has replaced the windshield too, with a tougher Gorilla Glass item to protect against chips and cracks. The exterior sees a prototype 2-inch steel grille guard front bumper, A-pillar-mounted off-roading lights capable of providing 4,800 lumens each, and the expected chunky tires. Orange Peelz also features a JPP Swing Gate Hinge Reinforcement, which makes a larger spare tire possible. Under the hood is the 3.6-liter V6, sending power to the 37-inch tires via an eight-speed auto.

In addition to the new stars, Jeep is bringing three more concepts to Moab, since they missed the festivities last year. The Farout is a diesel-powered Gladiator overlander, while the Top Dog spins the pickup into a rig meant for serious mountain bikers. The third returning face is the Wrangler Rubicon 392, the V8-powered off-roader that has since been confirmed for production.

The Easter Jeep Safari will begin its nine days of festivities on March 27.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.

 
