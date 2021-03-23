Lexus Concept Car Will Preview Next-Gen EVs, Debuts March 30

AutoGuide.com

New EV will “symbolize the next generation of Lexus” when it debuts next week.

Lexus on Tuesday shared another shadowy look at its upcoming Concept Car—yes, capital letters. The company says the vehicle will kick off a new generation for the brand when it steps out into the light March 30.

There isn’t much to go on here, but what is evident is the Concept Car’s unique form factor. Lexus has gone for a sweeping roofline, closer to a sedan than a traditional crossover shape. It still features a market-friendly higher ride height, however. Think Lexus IS with Ford Mustang Mach-E and you’re not too far off. (Lightened teaser below.)

We mention the Mach-E because the Concept Car will be an all-electric model as well. Back in December, the Japanese brand announced its Direct4 technology, and—unknown at the time—the first image of the Concept Car. Lexus called it a “first glimpse of new BEV design concept.”

Up front, a light-up Lexus badge sits within the usual hourglass grille, with sharp headlights framing it. The rear end features a full-width taillight and an unusual fin bisecting the rear glass. From what we can see, the Concept Car seems as much of a departure from the past Lexus concept—the pointy LF-30—as that was to, well, everything that had come before.

Of course, it’s entirely possible the Concept Car could be a hybrid, too. We’ll find out more about it when Lexus pulls the sheet back March 30, at 6:00am EST. Stay tuned.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.