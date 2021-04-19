2022 Genesis Electrified G80 is Brand’s First Production EV

AutoGuide.com

Genesis is dipping its toe into the EV pool with a subtle EV variant of its latest G80 luxury sedan.

If we had one bone to pick with the excellent Genesis G80 sedan, it’s the lack of a more parsimonious drivetrain option. Well, Genesis took care of that at the Shanghai auto show today, debuting the 2022 Electrified G80. The battery-powered sedan is the brand’s first production model of its kind—and yes, it’s coming here too.

Instead of parent company Hyundai’s e-GMP platform, the Electrified G80 uses the same platform as the ICE-powered model. While the Korean brand wouldn’t talk battery capacity, it did state the car produces 365 hp and 516 lb-ft care of two electric motors. That’s a little less horsepower and a lot more torque than the current twin-turbo V6, enabling the Electrified to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.9 seconds. All-wheel drive is standard, including a drive shaft disconnect system to run as rear-drive when the extra front axle grip isn’t needed, enhancing efficiency.

The G80 does utilize the same 400V/800V rapid charging system of the e-GMP cars, however. This clever system allows owners to use different charging systems without needing a converter. Find a 350-kW rapid charger and the Electrified G80 can go from 10- to 80-percent state of charge in 22 minutes.

Genesis put out two range estimates: over 310 miles (500 km) on the outdated NEDC standard, and 265 miles (427 km) using the Korean EV certification system. The latter sounds closer to what we expect for North American figures, which suggests a battery around 70–80 kWh in capacity.

The Electrified G80 can also provide up to 3.6 kW of electric power to run various plugged-in appliances. A solar roof adds a bit of extra juice on sunnier days as well.

As you’d expect of an EV, the G80’s grille is blocked off, throwing the brand’s G-Matrix pattern into reverse. The charge door is hidden within the pattern. A different lower bumper treatment and the lack of exhaust pipes mark out the Electrified variant, as well as unique paint options like the Matira Blue shown here.

The interior also gets a unique two-tone treatment with naturally-died dark green leather. Other sustainable materials include the wood (recycled from discarded furniture production) and fabric (recycled PET).

Genesis has long said that it would take no half-measures (read: hybrids) on the road to electrification. The Electrified G80 is the first step down the path, and we can expect numerous other battery-powered models after it.

