2022 Honda Civic To Debut on April 28th

It will officially debut at the annual Honda Civic Tour.

Honda released the first official image of the upcoming 2022 Honda Civic sedan today. The good news is that the official car looks very similar to the prototype that debuted back in November of 2020. As for the not-so-good news, the Civic seems to have lost a lot of its quirky character. It now looks a lot more business-like with cleaner design lines and a completely non-offensive face. It has a more scaled-down Accord aesthetic to it rather than a distinctive Civic face which is a bit of a bummer.

We agree that looks are subjective and we will reserve our final verdict when we actually see the car in person.

There are no other details available apart from the announcement that the 2022 Honda Civic will make its debut on April 28th at the Honda Civic Tour which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. H.E.R will headline the event and will also be a part of the official debut.

As we mentioned earlier, Honda is tight-lipped about the specifications. Currently, the Civic comes with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder that delivers 158 horsepower and a 1.5-liter turbo that makes between 174 and 205 hp depending on the trim you opt for. A 2.0-liter turbo is also available but with the Civic Type R only. We expect the engines to be carried over to the 2022 model year albeit with a slight bump in performance. Plus, a hybrid could also join the lineup.

Finally, Honda has confirmed that the Civic sedan will roll out of the Canadian plant in Alliston Ontario while Honda will build the hatch at its plant in Indiana. Speaking of the different Civics, while the Type R and the Si will carry over to the 2022 model year, the coupe will sadly not return for the 2022 model year. Expect the Civic to be in dealerships earliest by fall of 2021.

