2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS Adds More Standard Tech

AutoGuide.com

The original modern “four-door coupe” gets the subtlest of facelifts for 2022.

Mercedes-Benz has no less than three mid-size four-door cars. With the newer AMG GT 4-Door occupying the top slot, and the E-Class getting a facelift last year, it’s now time for the middle-child CLS to get a facelift. Merc unveiled the updated 2022 CLS-Class late Tuesday evening, ahead of its autumn on-sale date in North America.

In typical Merc fashion, this facelift is supremely subtle. The tail is essentially unchanged, as are the flanks—up front is where you get to play spot-the-difference. A new grille insert uses a tiny three-pointed star pattern, a look shared with the new 2022 C-Class. A different bumper design and new wheel choices round out the design changes. CLS buyers will also get a new exterior color to choose from: the Spectral Blue Metallic shown here.

Stepping inside, the 2022 CLS gains a new steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather. Standard paddle shifters come in chrome, with the wheel spokes featuring the shiny stuff along their edges. New wood trim and two-tone leather options join the list as well. Those who demand even more exclusivity can opt for special lacquers—including green and red options—as well as two-tone Nappa leather.

The CLS keeps its twin-12.3-inch interior screens, running the latest version of the well-regarded MBUX system. A gesture control feature is now optional for those who like speak with their hands. MBUX will also learn from the driver, making suggestions based on consistent uses. On the safety front, Active Brake Assist is again standard, while the Intelligent Drive Package bundles in an adaptive speed limit assist, stop-and-go assist, and automatic parking assist.

Mercedes detailed two models for North American markets, the CLS 450 and the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53. Both use the same basic M256-series inline-six engine, with added oomph from the integrated starter-generator (ISG). Sandwiched between the engine and transmission, the ISG adds up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft, minimizing turbo-lag. Six-pot power sits at 362 hp and 369 lb-ft for the CLS 450; those numbers swell to 429 and 384, respectively, in the 53 AMG. The traditional Panamericana grille marks out the AMG, while available carbon fiber trim pieces and red brake calipers spice up the look. The CLS also gains the tail-out Drift mode from the E 63, selectable via the steering-mounted dial.

Both models use Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, and a nine-speed transmission. However, the AMG model will not be arriving in the US—instead, Canada will receive it. If you want a CLS in the States next year, your only choice is the 450 4MATIC.

It’s unlikely we’ll see a more powerful AMG E Performance model of the CLS; instead, we’ll see the Affalterbach plug-in hybrid drivetrain debut in the GT 4-Door later this year.

The facelifted CLS will touch arrive on our shores this fall. We don’t expect pricing to deviate much from the current model, which starts at $73,795 ($82,500 CAD) for the 450 4MATIC. The AMG 53 runs around $10,000 dearer on either side of the border.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.