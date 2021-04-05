2022 Toyota GR 86 Debuts With Minor Tweaks Over BRZ

AutoGuide.com

It’s mechanically identical to the Subaru BRZ but now gets the GR name.

Toyota showed off its latest car to bear the GR name late last night. Though the car in question is almost identical to the Subaru BRZ, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 features a few changes other than the GR name.

But let’s address the similarities first. Just like the BRZ, the Toyota employs Subaru’s 2.4-liter boxer engine making 232 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque globally. But when it comes to the US later this year, it will probably make the same 228 hp as the Subi. In addition, it will offer a six-speed manual as standard and a six-speed automatic as an option.

Even though both cars share the same powerplant and chassis parts, Toyota insists that both cars drive differently and that it has tuned the 86 to provide a “distinct driving feel.” The only other distinction between the two cars is the front bumper which sports a much cleaner design on the Toyota.

Apart from that, these two are pretty much identical, including the cabin (logos aside). Prices for both the GR 86 and the BRZ will probably start around $30,000. Subaru had announced that the BRZ will go on sale in the US by fall of 2021 but the 86 will go on sale in Japan at the same time. So it would be safe to assume that the 86 will arrive in the US by late 2021 or early 2022.

