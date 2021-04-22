2022 Volkswagen Taos Will Start from $24,190, Available Early Summer

AutoGuide.com

The Taos runs very close to big brother Tiguan’s pricing in the mid-range; fully loaded models will crest $35,000.

After debuting the Taos last autumn, Volkswagen has now announced the pricing on its pint-sized crossover. The sub-Tiguan trucklet will serve as the entry point into the brand’s SUV lineup when it arrives in North American dealerships this summer.

The headline figure is $24,190 ($28,645 CAD), including destination, which nets buyers a front-drive Taos S (known as Trendline in Canada). Under the hood is a new 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, producing 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Every Taos comes with the same four-pot. Front-drive models lash the engine to an eight-speed automatic transmission; a seven-speed dual-clutch unit is used on Taos 4Motion models. VW America will charge you anywhere from $1,400 to $2,045 to send power to the rear wheels; in Canada it’s a $2,500 option on the Trendline, with all other trims only available with AWD.

Standard equipment includes LED exterior lighting, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, two USB-C ports, auto headlights, and WiFi capability. VW’s crisp Digital Cockpit instrument panel is also standard across the board.

Sitting in the middle of the lineup is the SE ($28,440) / Comfortline ($34,345). This trim picks up automated emergency front braking, blind spot monitoring, an upsized 8.0-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, artificial leather seating, a power-adjustable driver seat, and more.

The SEL is the top trim at launch, ringing in at $32,685; its Canadian Highline equivalent is $38,645 CAD. This priciest Taos nets adaptive front lighting, full leather seating with heating and ventilation for the front row, ambient lighting, BeatsAudio eight-speaker sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. A panoramic sunroof is optional in the US, and standard in Canada.

VW bundles a variety of driving assists, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, travel assist, and emergency assist together. In America the package is called IQ.DRIVE, and is optional on the S ($995) and SE ($895), and standard on the SEL. Canada calls it the Advanced Driver Assistance Package, and it’s only an option on the top trim.

For the sake of comparison, the Tiguan lineup starts at $26,440, which includes the three-row version. A mid-level SE is $28,590, just $150 more than the equivalent Taos.

The Taos will arrive in American dealerships June—Canadians will have to wait until the following month.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.