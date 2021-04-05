2024 GMC Hummer SUV Promises 300+ Mile Range, 0-60 in 3.5s

AutoGuide.com

It might be smaller than the Hummer EV Pickup but it’s no less mind-boggling.

GMC pulled the wraps off the new Hummer EV SUV on Saturday during the NCAA Final Four game in a commercial with basketball star LeBron James. This all-electric, four-wheeled, off-roading tank will start at an eye-watering price of $79,995 (including destination) for the “base” trim.

Based on the same platform as the Hummer EV pickup, the SUV sports a wheelbase that’s 9.0 inches shorter for better off-road capability. It is also a whopping 20 inches shorter than its truck sibling. Even still, the wheelbase stands at over 126 inches. Inside you get space for five and a massive double-stacked battery pack that promises 300-plus miles of range in the top trim.

As for the powerplant, also like the truck, the SUV employs GM’s new Ultium Power System. In its highest, three-motor configuration, the Hummer can produce 830 hp and a scarcely believable 11,500 lb-ft of peak torque—the latter likely measured at the wheels. To get this setup, you will need to shell out at least $89,995. Though the power is about 170 hp less than the truck variant, it can still hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

A maximum ground clearance of 16 inches and suspension travel of 13 inches are a testament to its off-road capability. Other off-roady bits include the option to swap out the 22-inch wheels for 18 inchers shod with 35-inch MT tires as part of the Extreme off-road pack ($110,595). The SUV can also scale gradients of 60 percent and 18-inch vertical walls. It also comes with bash plates and underbody protection along with an UltraVision camera system that can display 17 different viewing angles. Maneuverability is no problem too as thanks to rear-wheel steering the Hummer SUV has a turning radius of just 35.4 feet or 10.8m. That’s smaller than a Honda Accord’s.

A 20-module double-stacked battery pack resides under the floorboard and acts as the spine of the SUV. This is the most rigid structure of the car, which has enabled GMC to give the Hummer a removable roof. As we mentioned before, the range stands at 300-plus miles except in the base trim which is good for around 250 miles miles, and the Edition 1 ($105,595) with the Extreme Off-road package which offers a reduced range of 280 miles due to added weight and reduced aerodynamic efficiency.

As for charging, the Hummer EV can utilize 800-volt DC fast charging up to a maximum of 300 kW. It also houses an in-built generator to to power any appliance at 120 volts. It can even charge other EVs at 240 volts or 6 kW.

Inside, the edgy and squared-off theme carries on from the exterior. Other than the steering wheel, pretty much everything has a sharp edge to it. A 13.4-inch infotainment screen dominates the center console and comes in as standard. A 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster complements the infotainment screen and it even comes with a digital key which makes your smartphone an access point for the car. There is space for only five in the cabin, and an extra row will not be available as an option either. Behind the second row, the Hummer can swallow 36 cu-ft of luggage with ease, fold the rear bench down and the space increases to 81.8 cu-ft.

Other nifty features include air suspension, assist steps, four-wheel steering and GM’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system. The Hummer SUV is yet to go into production and assembly will commence in early 2023 and it will likely debut some months after that as a 2024 model.

