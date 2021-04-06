Enter For A Chance To Win A Year’s Supply Of Lithium Car Detailing Products

AutoGuide.com

Nothing shows you love your car as much as a good detailing job.

It, however, can be quite expensive if you go to a professional shop. But what if the professional could come to you? Well, sort of. Lithium Auto Elixirs is offering a chance to win a year’s supply of its top-shelf detailing products worth $1,075 so that you can apply yourself and keep your beloved ride in top condition. Lithium Products are formulated to make every surface they are applied to healthier. Lithium products are used by professional detailers around the world, who understand how to make cars look new again and help keep them that way.

The contest will run from April 2021 to June 2021 for approximately eight weeks and is for U.S. residents only. AutoGuide will choose the winner by random drawing and will announce results by June 7th, 2021. Please click here to fill the participation form.

Lithium has over twenty years of experience making the finest detailing products in the world they are easy to use and are DIY friendly. Based in Utah, Lithium formulates a variety of solutions for extreme conditions and insane results. From waxes, ceramic coatings, leather conditioners, cleaners, and detailing sprays to help keep your car protected and looking incredible. You can check out its full product portfolio here.

Click here for full contest rules and regulations. And be sure to opt-in to our newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, and any future exciting giveaway opportunities like this.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.