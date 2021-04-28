Hyundai Elantra Wins AutoGuide 2021 Car of the Year

AutoGuide.com

The Hyundai Elantra saw off every other sedan this year to earn the title of AutoGuide 2021 Car of the Year.

Our team of experts crowned the Hyundai Elantra the Car of the Year as part of the revitalized AutoGuide 2021 Awards. It outshined seven other fresh four-doors to capture the title, with an unbeatable combination of value, technology, and style.

Car of the Year: Hyundai Elantra

Other automakers may be moving away from cars in general, but Hyundai isn’t budging. The Korean automaker thoroughly re-engineered its compact car for 2021, draping the Elantra in eye-catching, fractal-like styling. The overhaul doesn’t stop there either, with a tasteful, well-laid-out interior offering acres of space. The Elantra is brimming with tech too, with higher trims featuring two conjoined 10.25-inch screens, a setup you’d expect to find in a luxury car costing twice as much.

It’s the tech you don’t see that arguably matters more, though. When equipped with Hyundai’s CVT, every Elantra comes with standard automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep and follow, auto high beams, and safe exit assist.

To drive the Elantra is to enjoy a level of comfort that suggests a car the next size up. To be fair, the regular trims aren’t the sportiest handlers in the class, and produce just 142 hp, but that’s what the available N-Line, and upcoming N, are for. Looking to milk as much mileage from an Elantra as possible? Hyundai will sell it to you in Hybrid form, too. This breadth of options means there’s an Elantra for every need and budget.

What pushed the Elantra past its four-door competition, including the runner-up Kia K5, is its value. For around $20,000 on either side of the border, the Elantra starts at a reasonable price while packing in a lot of standard tech. “Hard to argue with wireless CarPlay and heated seats for less than $18k Canadian,” said contributing writer Matthew Guy. Fellow contributor Evan Williams agrees, calling the Elantra the “best combo of value and amenities.”

Add it all up and the Hyundai Elantra sets a new standard for the compact car class, and thus is the rightful AutoGuide 2021 Car of the Year.

