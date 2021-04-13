Toyota Teases ‘Beyond Zero’ EV Crossover Ahead of April 18 Reveal

AutoGuide.com

New all-electric crossover will kick-start the new Beyond Zero (BZ) sub-brand.

Toyota has teased an upcoming EV crossover, with a full debut in a matter of days. As part of a range of vehicles built off a Toyota-Subaru joint platform, the all-electric model will appear at the Shanghai Auto show this Sunday.

Subaru and Toyota announced this joint project, dubbed the e-TNGA platform, nearly two years ago, strengthening a bond started with the GR 86 / BRZ program. The concept car is likely a preview of a production BZ model, a naming scheme that Toyota recently trademarked in the Europe, from BZ1 through BZ5. Even from this sole teaser image, it’s clear the concept will feature very different styling from the current production range.

Up front, thin headlights form a sharp-edged nose with a central trim piece. This being an EV, there’s no main grille opening, though brightening the image shows a small one lower down in the bumper. We’ve seen an outline of the concept’s profile too, which features a fastback-style rear hatch angle similar to the Cadillac Lyriq. A blue Toyota badge sits front and center, which matches nicely with the BZ logo the company also recently trademarked:

We expect the mid-size BZ—whichever number it ends up being—to touch down first in Europe, followed by a launch in the US and Canada. The BZ sub-brand will expand out on either side of this model afterwards, including sedans, other crossovers, and even possibly a minivan. We’ll know more about Toyota’s Beyond Zero plans April 18, at 9:20 PM EST.

Discuss Toyota BZ news at our BZ forum.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.