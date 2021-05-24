2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Electrifies the Work Truck

AutoGuide.com

Ford’s hasn’t forgotten the commercial buyers with the Pro version of the new F-150 Lightning.

After last week’s big debut of the F-150 Lightning, Ford is now detailing the model made for commercial customers. Dubbed F-150 Lightning Pro, the work truck joins the E-Transit as part of the all-electric portion of Ford’s commercial team. It will start at $41,669 ($59,950 CAD), including the current destination fees.

The Lightning Pro features the same basic building blocks as the rest of the Lightning lineup. This includes a lithium-ion battery pack low in the chassis, an inboard electric motor on each axle, and 4×4 capability as standard. It comes in a single body style: the four-door SuperCrew with 5.5-foot bed.

The entry-level Lightning Pro uses the Standard Range battery pack, resulting in 426 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque, along with an estimated range of 230 miles (370 km). Buyers looking for more can opt for the Extended Range for $10,000 more, bumping horsepower to 563 hp and estimated range to an even 300 miles (483 km). Towing limits are up to 7,700 lb for the Standard Range, and 10,000 lb for the Extended.

Ford includes a 32-amp mobile charger with the Standard Range. Using it for juice, customers can expect charging from 15 to 100 percent to take 14 hours. Meanwhile the Extended Range comes with an uprated 80-amp charger, which accomplishes the same feat in just 8 hours.

Ford is stressing the reduced running costs of EVs with the Lightning Pro. According to the company itself, maintenance costs could see a 40-percent reduction over eight years, something budget-conscious fleet managers should find very appealing. To help illustrate the point, Ford has opened up a digital fleet planning tool to let managers check the math with their own fleet figures.

Inside, the F-150 Lightning Pro gets work-friendly vinyl seating surfaces. It also includes a slightly smaller 12.0-inch touch screen running Sync 4, in addition to an instrument cluster display of the same size. A 4G LTE hotspot is also available for field office work.

The Lightning’s standard Intelligent Range system offers an adaptive range prediction based on weather, cargo, and trailer mode. Pro Power Onboard is also standard, with 2.4 kW of power and multiple outlets dotted inside and out of the Lightning Pro. Buyers can also opt for the larger 9.6-kW system, which adds three AC outlets in the bed. While that’s enough juice to power a whole work site, the system is clever enough to shut down should it determine the Lightning itself isn’t going to have enough charge left to get to the nearest charging station.

The Lightning Pro also includes the Mega Power Frunk, a 14.0-cubic-foot (400 L) lockable space for customers to safely stow their tools. Ford’s clever Onboard Scales system is available as well, providing more accurate range calculations. Pre-conditioning is standard across the Lightning lineup, allowing for cabin temperature control remotely.

Ford is also offering telematics programs for the Lightning Pro. With these, fleet managers can easily access vehicle info, handle charging payments (or reimburse employees for plugging in at their homes), as well as create alerts for depots.

The 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro will be available for commercial buyers early next year. Registrations are now available at Ford’s fleet website, as well.

