2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is the Gorgeous Wagon We Can’t Have

AutoGuide.com

Add the long-roof Genny to the list of automotive forbidden fruits North Americans don’t get.

Genesis continued its product launch offensive this week with the debut of the G70 Shooting Brake. The wagonified compact four-door will be a Europe-only model, however.

SEE ALSO: Genesis G80 vs BMW 5 Series Comparison

It’s true: a Genesis rep confirmed “the upcoming G70 Shooting Brake model will not be offered in North America at this time.” Our continent has a long-standing reputation for wagon indifference, so it’s not too surprising to hear Genesis is skipping the market. Instead, the Shooting Brake will bolster the brand’s launch in Europe, which will begin with the G80 and GV80, followed by the G70 sedan and upcoming GV70.

The G70 Shooting Brake looks much the same as the facelifted 2022 sedan, at least from the B-pillar forward. The lower window line stays more horizontal on the Shooting Brake, connecting with a thicker C-pillar. A single-piece glass hatch wraps around the tail, with a “floating” integrated spoiler above. The twin-line taillights now extend into the tailgate as well.

The Shooting Brake is no longer than the regular G70, coming in at 184.4 inches (4,685 mm) nose to shapely tail. Genesis claims a 40-percent increase in storage space however, and the rear seats offer 40/20/40 folding capability.

Germany, the UK, and Switzerland will be the first European markets to see Genesis models. The G70 Shooting Brake will contend with the long-roof likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes C-Class over there. With any luck, the company will change its mind on North American availability. We can only hope.

We’ll be driving the refreshed 2022 Genesis G70 sedan this week—stay tuned for our thoughts soon.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.