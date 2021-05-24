2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Promises 300 Miles of Range in North America

AutoGuide.com

Ioniq 5 has the VW ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E squarely in its sights.

Hyundai on Monday showed off its electric Ioniq 5 again. We first saw the angular sort-of-crossover a few months ago, and this time, Hyundai detailed what prospective buyers in Canada and the US can expect when the car arrives this autumn.

The headline figure today is a 300-mile (480-km) single-charge range. The keen-eyed will note that’s the same figure Hyundai initially announced on the more lenient WLTP cycle, so we’re curious to see how close the eventual EPA figures are. That figure comes courtesy of the rear-drive Ioniq 5, which uses a 77.4-kW battery pack, and produces 225 horsepower along with 258 lb-ft of torque.

An all-wheel drive version will also be available, which adds a second electric motor on the front axle. This increases total system output to 320 hp and a chunky 446 lb-ft of torque. All-out range takes a slight hit, dropping to 269 miles (435 km), and further still to 244 miles (400 km) for the top-spec Limited trim (known as Ultimate in Canada).

Canada will also see a smaller 58-kW battery pack option, available only with rear-wheel drive. This model has a targeted range of 220 miles (354 km).

Making all of this possible is Hyundai’s E-GMP EV platform, which will debut here under the Ioniq 5. The architecture offers both 400- and 800-volt charging, without the need for any adapters. Using the latter and a 350-kW charger, the Ioniq 5 can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes—or almost 12 miles (18.5 km) per minute. Sticking to a 150-kW charger, the Ioniq 5 will do the same deed in 25 minutes. Hyundai also announced that all Ioniq 5s will come with two years of free 30-minute charging sessions from Electrify Canada.

Using the standard 10.9-kW on-board charger in combination with a Level 2 home charging system can provide a full charge in a little under 7 hours.

Another perk of the E-GMP platform is its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function. Using either the outside charging port or an available second outlet under the back row, the Ioniq 5 can provide up to 1.9 kW of power to charge accessories—or even a stranded EV.

E-GMP also pushes the axles to the outer edges of the platform, translating to a super-long wheelbase. Despite being slightly shorter (182.5 inches / 4,635 mm) bumper-to-bumper than the Elantra, the Ioniq 5 has a wheelbase four inches longer than the three-row Palisade’s, at 118.1 inches (3,000 mm). This translates to an spacious cabin: the Ioniq 5 has more overall passenger volume than either the Mach-E or ID.4. The second-row seats can slide up to 5.3 inches (135 mm) fore and aft, recline, and fold in the typical 60/40 way. Drop the seats and the Ioniq 5 offers 59.3 cubic feet (1,680 L) of storage space; with all seats upright, you’re looking at 27.2 cubes (770 L).

In keeping with the Ioniq sub-brand’s more eco-conscious image, many of the 5’s interior bits, including the seats, headliner, door trim, and floor, use sustainably sourced materials. These include plant-based yarns, eco-processed leather, and paint made from bean oil.

Additional tech goodies include a brand-first, augmented-reality head-up display (HUD), a sliding center console, and twin 12.3-inch display screens. American buyers will also be able to utilize an in-car payment system—Canada will forego that particular feature. The other major difference between markets is the color palette: America will offer seven paint selections, while Canada will skip the gold option.

The latest Hyundai SmartSense suite will be available on the Ioniq 5. In addition to the usual sort of assists, the 5 will debut Highway Drive Assist 2, which can now change lanes automatically (when safe) when the driver activates the indicator. Adaptive cruise control can now learn your habits too, something we first saw in the most recent Genesis models.

We’re still a few months away from driving the Ioniq 5, which will launch some time this fall. Hyundai will announce pricing closer to that time—we expect a price around $40,000 in the US. Canada’s smaller standard battery pack should put the Ioniq 5 under the $45,000 CAD federal incentive limit. After the 5, we’ll see the 6 mid-size sedan and a 7 mid-size SUV.

