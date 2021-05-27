2022 Infiniti QX60 Teases Swanky Interior, Full Debut June 23

AutoGuide.com

Who else wants to run their hand across that quilted leather?

Infiniti on Thursday showed off the first look at the 2022 QX60’s interior. The tease comes with the confirmation of a full reveal date, too: on June 23, we’ll see the whole luxury crossover. For now, just a hint of the dashboard design will have to do.

From what we can see, it’s already a substantial glow-up for Infiniti’s mid-sizer. There’s a whole lot of brown leather, even quilted on the top. A modern “floating” widescreen infotainment system is perched in the middle, and what look like physical climate controls sit below that. If this means the end of the current dual-screen setup, well, hallelujah.

Beyond the reveal date, Infiniti shared scant details about the next-generation QX60. The company says the crossover will feature “intuitive technology,” as well as an ambient lighting setup.

When Infiniti first showed off the (camouflaged) QX60 back in February, it confirmed the new three-row would continue to use a V6 engine. It’s binned the CVT though, bringing in a new nine-speed auto ‘box instead. The QX60 shares its platform with the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, though this teaser already confirms they won’t share a dashboard design.

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 will begin arriving at North American dealerships this fall. Stay tuned June 23 to see how the rest of the crossover shapes up.

