2022 Toyota Tundra Teases a Bigger, More Advanced Truck

Toyota’s biggest pickup will finally get a whole new—much larger—generation this year.

The current Toyota Tundra pickup has been plying North American roads since 2007. Toyota on Tuesday morning showed off our very first look at its replacement, promising an even bigger, brighter pickup truck to take on the American big three.

How do we know it’s bigger? This shadowy teaser gives us the 2022 Tundra with its lights all blazing, including a trio of small amber units at the top of the grille. These are federally mandated on all vehicles over 80 inches wide. The current model runs just shy of that. Whether this means Toyota will be offering a heavy duty model in addition to the light duty model is unknown. It could also mean the Japanese brand wants to chase the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX, though we find that less likely, at least right from launch.

There’s not much else to make out from this first look at the 2022 Tundra. The headlights are a more complicated shape than the current model, complete with T-shaped LED daytime running lamp signatures. There’s more lighting on the nose than a rally car too, with a strip of LEDs embedded in the grille, and two more smaller segments making up the foglights.

Toyota only says that the new truck is “reengineered with uncompromising power and loaded with advanced tech.” Rumors continue to suggest we’ll see a shake-up under that tall hood, with hybrid power making its way into the Tundra lineup for the first time. It would be a smart move on Toyota’s part, based not only on its reputation for hybrid excellence, but also the success of Ford’s latest electrified F-150.

Expect more info on the 2022 Tundra over the summer.

