Mazda CX-3 and Mazda6 Discontinued for 2022

Say goodbye to the smallest Zoom-Zoom crossover, and one of the best mid-size sedans out there.

Mazda announced Friday that its 2022 lineup would be two models smaller. The Japanese company is officially discontinuing the CX-3 sub-compact crossover and the Mazda6 mid-size sedan for the 2022 model year.

“For more than 100 years, Mazda has successfully navigated shifting consumer needs and an ever-changing industry with beautifully designed vehicles that are fun to drive,” said the company in a short press release. “As consumer interests continue to evolve, Mazda will discontinue CX-3 and Mazda6 for the 2022 model year. Although these two vehicles will be leaving our lineup, we are proud of the performance, design, quality, and safety they contributed to our brand.”

Looking at the sales figures makes it easier to understand Mazda’s decision. Last year the CX-3 sold only 8,335 units in America, just half what it did the year prior. It’s even less than the number of Miatas the company sold (8,807). The CX-3 trim lineup is also down to just the single Sport entry model, too. To be fair, the slightly larger CX-30 has also siphoned off sales, offering more interior space for not much more cash.

Curiously, Mazda Canada will continue to offer the CX-3, in a wide range of trims.

Meanwhile, the current Mazda6 generation will bow out after 10 model years, first debuting in 2012. It saw two facelifts, the most recent in 2018. Right to the end, it remained one of the best-driving cars in its segment, not to mention one of the prettiest. A turbo model also gave it the necessary get-up-and-go for a four-door from the Zoom-Zoom brand.

We’re inclined to say “see you later” instead of “goodbye” to the 6 too, as Mazda continues to work on a new rear-drive, inline-six-powered platform. Those attributes fit with the brand’s continued march upmarket after all, and a sedan to pair with the inevitable crossover would help spread the development costs. Hopefully we hear something soon. Until then, pour one out for the CX-3 and Mazda6.

