Subaru Solterra EV Teased Ahead of 2022 On-Sale Date

AutoGuide.com

Compact SUV will share a platform with Toyota BZ4X; go on sale next year.

Today Subaru gave the world its first look at the brand’s upcoming compact EV crossover. The Japanese company also revealed the name: meet the Solterra.

The Solterra will usher in a new era at Subaru, as the first vehicle riding atop the new e-Subaru Global Platform. We’ve heard about this platform before, though by a different name: e-TNGA, which is what co-developer Toyota calls it. According to Subaru, the two companies are collaborating on the “product planning, design, and performance evaluation” of the project. The press release specifically mentions Subaru’s all-wheel-drive tech and Toyota’s electrification expertise as key factors as well.

“Solterra” comes from the combination of the Latin “sol” and “terra,” translating to “sun” and “Earth,” respectively.

So far all we can see is a shady front three-quarter glimpse at the Solterra. The wide headlights sit below the hood line, framing what looks like a large grille opening. EVs tend to do away with traditional grilles since there’s no need for them though, so we expect the same to be true on the Solterra. No amount of image brightening in Photoshop gives up the look, either.

The window line looks to be identical to the Toyota BZ4X, the e-TNGA concept Toyota showed off last month. The Subaru gains roof racks however, emphasizing Subaru’s go-anywhere reputation. We estimated the BZ4X would slot in around the size of the Venza then, which would put the Solterra between the Forester and Outback in size. Its wheelbase is likely longer than either, however.

We’ll know more about the Solterra later this year. Subaru’s first EV will be a global product, with sales in the US, Canada, Europe, China, and Japan.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.