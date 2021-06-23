2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Beats Original EPA Range Targets

AutoGuide.com

Ford’s more powerful Mach-E models will also go further on a charge than originally planned.

Who doesn’t appreciate a little extra range from EVs? Buyers of the upcoming Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition will be getting just that, as Ford announced Wednesday the 480-horsepower EV beat its initial EPA targets by up to 25 miles.

The EPA now estimates the Mach-E GT will travel 270 miles (435 km), the same quoted range as the AWD Extended Range Premium (which recently beat the Tesla Model Y in an AutoGuide comparison). Ford initially targeted 250 miles (402 km) for the GT. Meanwhile, the Blue Oval originally targeted 235 miles (378 km) for the GT Performance Edition; it sees a slight range penalty for its added oomph, now clocking in at 260 miles (418 km).

Both Mustang Mach-E GT models use the 88-kWh battery pack, and standard electronic AWD. GTs produce a V8-trumping 600 lb-ft of torque; the Performance Edition bumps that up to 634 lb-ft. Other Performance Edition goodies include 20-inch alloy wheels, Pirelli summer tires, standard MagneRide damping, and Brembo brakes. The 0–62 mph (0-100 km/h) run takes just 3.7 seconds.

Over half of the orders for the Mustang Mach-E GT have been for the Performance Edition, according to Ford’s Darren Palmer, global director of battery electric vehicles.

US pricing starts at $61,000 for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT. Stepping up to the Performance Edition tacks another $5,000 to the bottom line. Canadians only have the latter option, which starts from $84,990 CAD. Deliveries will begin this autumn, and interested parties can order theirs online.

