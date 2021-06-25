2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Hands-On Preview: 5 Things We Love About the EV Pickup

AutoGuide.com

Begun, the EV pickup wars have.

When Ford tells you the 2022 F-150 Lightning is making a whirlwind tour stop in your city for a single day, you make your schedule work. One of just two functioning prototypes—the other being of “this sucker’s quick” fame—this all-electric pickup is a Big Deal.

I spent a full 90 minutes poking around the F-150 Lightning. During that time, Ford truck vehicle line manager Joseph Comacchio also walked me and a handful of journalists through what sets the Lightning apart from the regular F-150. Obviously the switch to electrons is the headline news, but the Lightning also hides an entirely new rear suspension and some very clever home-charging solutions.

Here, in no particular order, are the five things that impressed us most about the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.

Let’s talk specs

Modern electric motors ensure the Lightning will be no slouch against the rest of the F-150 lineup—Raptor included. All models will use two electric motors, one at each axle, for electronic all-wheel drive. Torque measures a serious 775 lb-ft, and in typical EV fashion, it will arrive right off idle, ensuring the Lightning takes off like its namesake.

There will be two battery options at launch: a 426-horsepower Standard Range, and 563-horsepower Extended Range. The latter will run up to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 4.5 seconds. Keep testing for that benchmark and you’re unlikely to hit the Extended Range’s estimated 300-mile (483-km) range. The smaller battery pack targets 230 miles (370 km).

A more important timed measurement for any EV is how quick it will recharge. Ford says the standard battery can top-up from 15 to 80 percent in 44 minutes, or add 41 miles (66 km) in just 10 minutes. The Extended Range bumps that 10-minute boost to 53 miles (85 km).

Another figure for you: 10,000 lb (4,536 kg), as in the max towing rating for the Extended Range. The smaller battery will still pull 7,700 lb (3,493 kg). All Lightnings will come in extended-cab form with 5.5-foot beds: Comacchio says it’s far and away the most popular format.

Ford won’t talk battery capacity or curb weight yet. Needless to say, given the range and power on offer, our guess is “sizeable” for both. The Lightning also features the first independent rear suspension in an F-150. “Not only is this truck fast,” says Comacchio, “it’s going to handle really, really well.”

There will also be the fleet-minded F-150 Lightning Pro model. It will be a rare sight in Canada: Comacchio says the Blue Oval expects less than 10 percent of Lightnings to be Pro models.

Enclosed front storage

One issue current truck owners all have to deal with is the lack of a lockable storage space for bulky or dirty gear. The only option is a tonneau cover for the bed, which limits hauling options. Since the electric motors and battery packs are all down low in the Lightning’s chassis, that big, blunt nose now features a frunk. We’re talking 14.1 cubic feet (400 liters) of fully waterproofed storage. A grown adult can fit in there—not that we’re recommending they do it, of course. But someone had to check…

While the frunk protects owners’ gear from the elements, it also features a drain, allowing for a full hose-down if you want to fill it with dirty gear. Or a bunch of ice for a tailgate (headgate?) party. Hey, we won’t judge.

It isn’t a bare space, either. Four 120-volt outlets are available up front, plus helpful rulers and high-mounted LED lighting.

The Lightning will power your worksite—and your house

Consumer-grade F-150 Lightnings will be able to provide up to 9.6 kW of power, allowing owners to use their trucks as mobile generators. That includes a 2.4-kW inverter up front, and 7.2 kW of power out back in the bed. That’s enough to power an array of tools, TVs, and any other number of gizmos. In fact, Comacchio says a fully charged battery will be able to power the average house for three days.

What’s more, shortly after release, the F-150 Lightning will offer bidirectional power. Say you’ve plugged the truck into your wall-charger in the garage. If the power goes out, the Lightning can automatically switch the charge and power the house. It can go one step further, as well: the Lightning will be able to power your house during times when electricity prices are higher, and charge when they’re lower. All of this can happen automatically, saving you money. Comacchio says the 80-amp

It will be early on the scene

Tesla showed off the Cybertruck on November 21, 2019. Rivian’s R1T, which sits somewhere between the Ranger and F-150 in terms of size, has been making the rounds for longer still. Yet there will be less than a year between our first seeing the Lightning in production form, and being able to buy one on the showroom floor. Ford took its time revealing the F-150 Lightning, but that means it didn’t show its hand until it was well and truly ready.

Only the limited-edition Rivian R1T Launch Edition will beat the Lightning to market. It won’t have the vast dealer network that Ford can leverage, however. Look at how Tesla has become almost synonymous with EVs on account of its first-mover status. Now think about Ford pulling off a similar move with EV pickups, especially with using an established brand in the F-150.

We’re not saying the F-150 Lightning’s success is guaranteed—but we’re also not betting against it.

Same great package as gas-powered F-150

We can’t overstate the importance of this EV being based on the best-selling vehicle in the US and Canada. There’s a lot to love about the current F-150 (the reigning AutoGuide Truck of the Year), like the fold-down shifter to open up space for a work table. Also standard is Ford’s new on-board scales system, which can automatically measure the weight of the payload and adjust the expected range based on that. BlueCruise, Ford’s hands-free cruise control system for over 100,000 miles (160,000 km) of divided highways in North America, will also be available on the Lightning.

The Lightning does get its own unique exterior treatment, with full-width LED light bars at the front and back giving it an unmistakeable night-time signature. The grille is blanked out too, since there’s no huge engine behind it needing to gulp down air. A handful of cool, blue-tinged Lightning badges adorn the exterior, but beyond that, it’s the same great F-150 package. For a lot of people, that will be part of the appeal: it’s pretty darn normal from outside.

Inside, buyers can expect all the amenities found in the gas truck. On higher trims, a larger 15.5-inch touchscreen displaces the standard 12.0-inch unit, and runs the latest Sync 4A system. It’s much the same unit we’ve experienced (and enjoyed) in the Mustang Mach-E.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will begin arriving in dealerships spring next year. Interested parties can already put a $100 deposit down at Ford’s website. More pricing and specification details will arrive ahead of the on-sale date.

