2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Teased Ahead of June 23 Reveal

The five-door Civic will wrap all the new model’s goodness up in a more practical form.

Honda has confirmed that the five-door version of the 2022 Civic will debut later this month. The company released a teaser image late Wednesday, locking in a June 23 reveal.

The Civic Hatchback should be identical to the 2022 sedan from the A-pillar forward. From the rear doors back, it will obviously look quite a bit different, offering a more practical liftback shape.We expect the trim lineup to mirror the four-door’s as well, with the Touring sitting at the top of the lineup (for now). Everything should carry over inside too, including the 2022 model’s more elegant dashboard design and its additional tech. That includes an available 10.2-inch digital instrument panel, and a 9.0-inch infotainment screen sitting atop the dashboard.

There will be one important difference inside the Hatchback: an available six-speed manual shifter. The CVT will still be standard on most trims (as pictured above, in the sedan). The two engines from the sedan lineup will also transfer over to the Hatchback: a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-four producing 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque, and the 1.5-liter turbo, with 180 hp and 177 lb-ft.

This will be the only other body style for this generation of Civic, as Honda confirmed last year that the coupe was no more. However, an Si model will return, likely using an uprated version of the 1.5-liter turbo just like the last Si. It will also remain a manual-transmission model, as will the next-gen Type R, which will use this hatchback shape.

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will debut on Honda’s Civic Tour Remix series on YouTube. Stay tuned at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 for the full scoop.

