2022 Honda Civic Sedan Starts From $22,695, Arrives At Dealers Today

The 2022 Honda Civic sedan is a stark departure from the edgy design of the 10th generation Civic.

One of 2021’s most awaited cars, the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan arrives at dealers today. America’s bestselling compact sedan enters its 11th generation with the 2022 model year and is set to replicate the success of its predecessors.

The 2022 Civic Sedan will be available in the same four trims in the US and Canada, namely, LX, Sport EX, and the top Touring trim. Honda will offer the Civic sedan with two engine options, however, a CVT will be the only choice of gearbox.

The LX will be the base trim and will start from $22,695, including destination, and come with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of peak torque. As we said before, the engine will pair with a CVT transmission that drives the front wheels. The LX trim will come with LED headlamps as standard. In the cabin, you will find an analog-digital instrument cluster along with a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capabilities. The Sport and EX trims are reversed in the US and Canada.

Where the Sport trim is the second trim in the US, it is the penultimate trim across the border. In the US it starts from $24,095 and features a set of bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels shod with low profile rubber for that sporty aesthetic. It also gets an upgraded eight-speaker audio system, leather-wrapped stuff like the steering wheel and gear knob. A set of paddle shifters, sport pedals, and a new Sport mode are all part of the Sport trim. In Canada, it is similarly specced and starts from $29,565.

Sitting just below the top Touring trim is the EX trim starting from $25,695 including destination. Unlike the Canadian market, the EX in the US comes with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine capable of producing 180 hp of max power and 177 lb-ft of peak torque. Other enhancements include a dual-zone climate control system and a power-sliding sunroof. In Canada, the EX starts from $26,765 CAD but is available with the 2.0-liter engine paired with the CVT gearbox.

Starting from $29,295 including destination, the Touring trim sits atop the Civic sedan lineup. It is available with the 1.5-liter turbo motor. The price for the top trim is the same as it was last year but yet it receives some cool upgrades. The touchscreen infotainment now measures nine inches across and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For the first time, the Civic features a 10.2-inch all-digital instrument cluster and even comes with a premium Bose premium sound system, wireless charging, and low-speed braking control. Prices in Canada start from $30,265.

