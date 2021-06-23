2022 Hyundai Elantra N Teasers Give Off Serious Touring Car Vibes

AutoGuide.com

The muscular little sport sedan will be the sixth global N model.

Hyundai is preparing to unleash the high-performance Elantra N. After first teasing a camouflaged version of the compact sedan last year, the South Korean brand this week shared a pair of teaser images showing the final production version. In them, we have a few more hints of what to expect from the quickest, most powerful road-going Elantra ever.

With regular Elantras already featuring sharp lines, the N model looks to amp up the aggression with a rear wing and big, intricate 19-inch alloy wheels. The sedan also features new lower body styling bits, with the requisite N red highlights. Two big exhaust tips hang out underneath the rear bumper; we expect them to be the real deal, just like the Veloster N.

Under the hood, the Elantra N should feature the same drivetrain as its hatchback sibling, as well as the upcoming Kona N. Look for a raucous 2.0-liter turbo motor, sending around 275 horsepower to the front wheels. Transmission choices will include a six-speed manual and the company’s eight-speed dual-clutch unit.

When it touches down, the Elantra N will round out the lineup for our reigning 2021 Car of the Year. The full family consists of the regular gas model, the fuel-sipping hybrid, and the warm-ish Elantra N Line. Stay tuned to AutoGuide for a review and comparison on the latter very soon.

As for the hot 2022 Elantra N, we’ll know more about it in the next few weeks.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.