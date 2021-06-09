2022 Jaguar I-Pace Gains Better Infotainment, Faster Charging

AutoGuide.com

I-Pace range simplified to single HSE trim for 2022, starting at $71,050 in America after destination.

With new EV crossovers dropping by the week, it can be easy to forget the Jaguar I-Pace was one of the very first. For 2022 the low-slung all-electric model sees a round of revisions to keep it competitive in the face of newcomers like the BMW iX.

Inside, Jaguar has dropped in its latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. The dual-SIM setup offers the expected Apple and Android phone mirroring, and the ability to connect two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth. Pivi Pro’s native navigation can automatically add charging stations to routes, specifically those that add the least amount of time to the trip. It also features over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Jaguar has also fit an uprated 11-kW onboard charger to the I-Pace as standard equipment. Hooking up to a 100-kW DC fast charger allows owners to gain up to 63 miles (100 km) of range in 15 minutes. The overall range has not changed, however: it remains 243 miles (390 km) according to the EPA. Performance is also the same as before: the dual-motor setup means standard AWD with 394 horsepower and 512 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to its aluminum-intensive construction, the I-Pace can click off the run to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 4.5 seconds.

Another aspect of the I-Pace that hasn’t changed is the styling. That’s fine by us; the Jag remains a stylish EV that blurs the line between car and crossover. Jaguar has tweaked the finishes for the grille and updated the color options, and will offer the Bright Pack and Black Pack styling packages. The names should make it clear what they do to the exterior trim pieces.

Standard features for 2022 include 16-way power-adjustable leather front seats with heating and ventilation, LED headlights, 20-inch five-spoke wheels, and an 825-watt, 16-speaker Meridian sound system. Jaguar is also expanding the driver assist suite with standard full-speed adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, automated emergency braking, blind spot assist, Clear Exit Monitor, lane keep assist, and traffic sign recognition. Available options include a 360-degree camera and a digital rearview mirror.

In America, the 2022 Jaguar I-Pace will be available only as the HSE trim. It starts at $71,050 after destination.

