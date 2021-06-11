2022 Nissan Pathfinder Starts From $34,560, Loaded Platinum $49,240

AutoGuide.com

Nissan’s three-row crossover will land in dealerships before the end of the month.

Nissan has confirmed pricing for its reimagined 2022 Pathfinder SUV. The three-row model will be available in dealerships later in June, and buyers will be able to pick it up from a starting price of $34,560, including destination.

The 2022 Pathfinder is a mixture of old and new. It retains the same platform as the previous generation, with an 114.2-inch (2,900-mm) wheelbase. Width and height are unchanged as well, at 77.2 and 69.6 inches (1,961 and 1,768 mm), respectively. Nissan has chopped an inch and a half from the length, however. The tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6 remains under the hood too, producing the same 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque. Instead of a CVT, it now sends that power through a nine-speed automatic—the same one you’ll find in the 2022 Frontier.

That’s not the only change. While the platform may be the same, Nissan has increased the amount of high-strength steel by 50 percent. Its stiffened the front and rear suspension systems too, with new shock absorbers, dampers, and a redesigned mounting system. Engineers have also increased the steering rate, providing the Pathfinder with quicker reflexes.

Then there are the looks. Cribbing the C-shaped headlight design from the Armada, the Pathfinder comes with stronger (and straighter) body lines, giving it a more substantial stance. Wider, 255-series tires wrap 20-inch wheels as well. Inside, the Pathfinder gets a welcome tech upgrade, with an available 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and 10.8-inch full-color head-up display. The central touchscreen is a 9.0-inch item, similar to the one we already enjoy in the 2021 Rogue.

A full suite of standard safety features, dubbed Safety Shield 360, includes automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist, rear automatic braking, and lane departure warning. Higher trims also include blind spot intervention, lane change steering assist, and traffic sign recognition. Nissan’s ProPilot Assist highway driving aid is standard on SV and SL trims. An advanced version of the system, utilizing data from the native navigation, is included on the top Platinum grade.

The headline starting price nets a front-drive Pathfinder S. The walk up the ladder then goes Pathfinder SV ($37,350), SL ($40,740), and Platinum ($47,340). Adding AWD tacks an additional $1,900 on the bottom line, for every trim. The SV and SL both offer Premium packages, priced at $2,170 and $,2900, respectively. That puts the Pathfinder right in line with the likes of the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder will be in dealership showrooms later this June.

