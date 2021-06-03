2022 Toyota GR 86 Debuts With More Power and One Year NASA Membership

AutoGuide.com

Just to clarify, the membership is not to the American space agency.

Toyota first showcased the 2022 GR 86 in Japan in the first week of April. Now, the tiny 2+2 sportscar makes its official North American debut almost two months after it was first unveiled. While it looks significantly different and features comprehensive upgrades compared to the outgoing 86, it is virtually identical to the Subaru BRZ that debuted in February this year.

The 2.4-liter 4-cylinder boxer engine replaces the 2.0-liter unit and makes 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque in the manual version, up from 205 hp and 156 lb-ft. Optioning the car with an automatic gearbox reduces the outputs slightly. Also, the peak torque is now available from 3,700 rpm compared to 6,600 rpm in the outgoing model resulting in a much stronger mid-range.

Toyota says the bump in power is the result of increased bore size and changes to the intake and exhaust systems on the 2.4-liter boxer. Up front, it features an independent MacPherson strut setup while a double-wishbone suspension setup resides at the back. A limited-slip differential is also a part of the package.

Toyota will offer the GR 86 in two grades in North America, GR 86 and GR 86 Premium. The Premium trim will feature a rear duck-bill spoiler “adding dynamic contours to the car’s sporty feel.” In addition, the Premium trim will also get front bucket seats finished in Alcantara and with leather accents. An all-digital 7.0-inch instrument cluster is standard regardless of the trim, so is the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Both versions will come with Michelin Primacy HP tires but where the regular 86 will get the 17-inch wheels the Premium trim will sport 18 inchers.

Driver assistance tech though really depends on the transmission you choose. The six-speed manual will offer basic assistance systems like ABS and stability and traction control. If you want features like lane-departure warning, auto emergency braking, or adaptive cruise control you’ll have to go for the automatic gearbox and settle for lower output figures as well.

Buyers will also get a free one year-long membership to National Auto Sport Association or NASA for short. As a part of the membership, the buyers are eligible to attend one high-performance driving event in that year and will also enjoy discounted admittance to NASA-sanctioned events.

Toyota is still tightlipped about the pricing but we expect the new GR 86 to start around the $30,000 mark when it goes on sale later in the year.

