2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hands-On Preview: 5 Things We Love About the Funky EV Crossover

Hyundai is gearing up for an EV future, and the 2022 Ioniq 5 will spearhead the move.

This isn’t the brand’s first EV: you can still walk into a Hyundai dealership right now and buy the original Ioniq. But this one is the first to utilize the group’s dedicated EV-only platform, dubbed E-GMP. Oh, and it looks like it just drove off the autoshow stand.

We’re still a few months out from driving the Ioniq 5. Before that, Hyundai invited us to its Canadian HQ to check out the EV inside and out. We also had a guided tour from a product expert to learn about all of the unique features the Ioniq 5 will bring to the Hyundai stable when it launches later this year. It will do battle with the Ford Mustang Mach-E (our reigning Utility Vehicle of the Year), the Volkswagen ID.4, and the Tesla Model Y.

In no particular order, here are the five aspects of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 that stood out the most to us.

Blurred lines: crossover or hatchback?

Hyundai insists the battery-powered Ioniq 5 is a crossover. Seeing it in person though, the EV threatens to make the whole “crossover” term redundant. This is, for all intents and purposes, a big hatchback. We blame the whole thing on the public’s general aversion to the H-word, and the white-hot selling power of crossovers.

But that’s not a bad thing! No matter what you call them, hatchbacks or crossovers, both are inherently practical thanks to that big opening out back. The Ioniq 5 just rides a little lower than other crossovers. That should pay off with more car-like handling, especially since all the heavy bits—the battery packs—are way down low in the skateboard-style chassis. The seating position remains high enough to make ingress and egress easy for those with bad backs, too. In terms of size, it’s roughly comparable to the latest Tucson.

When we asked Hyundai about the potential for an Ioniq 5 with a bit more ground clearance, we were told it’s not a part of the current plan.

Sharp lines: concept car styling

We know styling is subjective, but the AutoGuide team is in agreement here: the Ioniq 5 is very cool. The final production car stays remarkably faithful to 2019’s 45 Concept, despite the changes in dimensions. The styling is inspired by the 1974 Pony Coupe concept, an angular wedge of a car typical of the time. Sharp lines zig-zag across the flanks, and the large glasshouse suggests an airy interior.

Clever design touches abound, from camera aperture-style wheel arches to the straked trim that wraps around the lower portions of the body. A huge glass roof—a seeming requirement for EVs—looks sharp, too. The big multi-spoke wheels look as cool as they must be hard to clean.

Hyundai continues to innovate on the lighting front as well. The head- and taillights use simple, pixel-like shapes for that retro feel. The pixel detail repeats numerous times within the cabin, as well. There’s a sliver of a third light tucked below the blanked-out grille up front, and it’s flanked by what we can only refer to as a metallic moustache. These two trim pieces use the same clever tech as the 2020 Hyundai Sonata’s light-up metal trim. Look close, and there is a faint hash-line pattern across them.

The Ioniq 5 also features active intake shutters, found at the very bottom of the front bumper. These open and close in sync with the drivetrain’s cooling needs, and make the Ioniq 5 look like it’s breathing. Cool.

Share the juice

The Ioniq 5 will arrive on the market with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. Using an adapter hooked up to its charge port, the Hyundai can provide up to 1.9 kW of power, enough to charge numerous accessories or power a tailgate party. Hyundai says it’ll even charge up another electric car. On this rainy day, the Ioniq was brewing up some much-needed coffee.

An available second outlet underneath the back row offers an additional docking zone for laptops and the like.

Speaking of juice, the Ioniq 5 comes with two battery pack options: 58.0 and 77.4 kWh. America will only get the latter, while Canada will see both. The 58.0-kWh battery pack comes only in rear-drive, 225-horsepower form, and Hyundai expects it to achieve 220 miles (354 km) on a single charge. Switch to the Long Range battery and that number shoots up to 300 miles (480 km). AWD is also available, which adds a second electric motor up front, boosting power to 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. The AWD model will run from 250 to 270 miles (400 to 435 km), depending on trim.

Using a 350-kW charger, the Ioniq 5 can replenish its charge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. The standard 10.9-kW on-board charger can top up a drained battery in 6 hours and 43 minutes using Level 2 charging.

A focus on comfort

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: one of the best parts of EVs is the added space they unlock. The Ioniq is no different, with its flat floor making the five-seater interior feel more spacious than the larger Santa Fe. Without the need for an engine up front, the wheelbase is a huge 118.1 inches (3,000 mm); longer even than the Palisade, and a record for production Hyundais. That means proper levels of stretch-out space in either row, though the driver has the advantage thanks to what the Hyundai team calls the “relaxation seat.”

At the touch of a button, the driver’s seat reclines almost fully, while a footrest floats up from underneath it. Hyundai says this was done to make the wait at public chargers more comfortable, and after our brief test-rest, we get it. The rear seats also slide and recline, though not nearly as much.

Hyundai calls the center console the Universal Island, on account of it sliding fore and aft 5.5 inches (140 mm). This makes it possible for the driver to exit from the passenger side if they’ve parked on a busy street. Alternately, they can more easily pass things to rear passengers via the Island. The console itself will swallow a laptop bag.

That’s more than we can say of the tiny frunk, unfortunately. The hatchback storage space is better though, going from 27.2 cubic feet (770 liters) to 59.3 (1,680 L) with the second row folded flat.

Beyond all that, it’s the material choices that make the Ioniq 5 feel as comfy as a living room. There are lots of lighter fabrics in here, many of which are made from sustainably sourced materials. The dual-screen setup ahead of the driver uses a white surround for a cleaner look, including the magnetic board to the left of the wheel, similar to the new Elantra.

If there’s a single word to use to sum up the Ioniq 5’s interior design, it’s “cohesive.” The team has put in effort crafting a stylish, calming environment, with a few key repeating elements tying it all together wonderfully.

Just the beginning

We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here, but as exciting as the Ioniq 5 is, it represents the beginning of the E-GMP lineup from Hyundai. Company reps wouldn’t spill the beans, but rumors persist that the 5 will see an N treatment down the road. We already know that the platform can produce plenty more power: witness the 577-horsepower Kia EV6 GT.

Next up will be the Ioniq 6, an all-electric sedan which will draw design inspiration from last year’s gorgeous Prophecy concept. It should be roughly Sonata-sized. In 2024 the Ioniq 7, a larger SUV, will debut.

Before all that, though, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will launch this autumn. We’re looking forward to getting behind the wheel, and sharing the full experience with the AutoGuide community. Stay tuned.

