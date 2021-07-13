2022 Infiniti QX60 Commands A Premium Starts From $47,875

AutoGuide.com

Prices in Canada start from $54,995.

Infiniti today revealed the pricing for the latest version of its best-selling SUV, the 2022 QX60. It starts from $48,875 (including destination) in the US and $54,995 in Canada. The new QX60 commands a considerable premium over the model it replaces, $2,500 (nearly $6,000 CAD) if you want the numbers. But in fairness, it is also a lot more luxurious and better equipped than the 2020 model.

In both markets, it will be available in four core trims, Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and the range-topping, Autograph. While the US will get both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, the 2022 QX60 will only be available with AWD in Canada. Pure is the base trim and is quite well equipped. Standard features on the new Infiniti QX6o include LED headlamps and DRLs, a panoramic moonroof, heated and power-folding wing mirrors, and a power liftgate as well. Inside, customers get the new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and scroller as standard along with leather upholstery and 8-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats. Wi-Fi along with tri-zone climate control is also part of the standard package.

The Luxe trim starting from $53,925 ($59,495 CAD) for the FWD adds the 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, power tilt, and telescopic steering adjustment and Pro-Pilot assist with NaviLink. A set of 20-inch wheels are also available Luxe trim onwards. An upgrade to AWD adds $2,000 to the price across the range except for the top Autograph trim.

Front massage seats are available Sensory trim onwards and so is the 17-speaker premium Bose audio system. Prices for the Sensory trim start from $57,375 ($64,995 CAD). Captain’s chairs with a removable center console however are only available with the top Autograph trim which starts from $61,375 ($67,995 CAD). Also exclusive to the Autograph trim is the quilted leather upholstery on the dash and the seats. The HUD is also only available as standard on the Autograph trim. It, however, also available on the Luxe and Sensory trims as an optional extra as is the premium Bose sound.

Infiniti offers a host of safety features as standard including blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure warning. More advanced driver assistance systems like blind-spot intervention, lane-departure prevention, 360 monitor with moving object detection and driver attention alert become available Luxe trim onwards.

Infiniti has already started bookings, deliveries are expected to start later in the year.

