2022 Infiniti QX60 First Look and Preview

AutoGuide.com

The QX60 gets a complete overhaul after eight years in production

The QX60 is a big deal for Infiniti and for good reason. It is the oldest and bestselling Infiniti SUV by far. So it was imperative that Infiniti put its best foot forward when the new one was due. Plus, given the luxury precedent set by the latest slew of Nissan products, it was natural to expect Infiniti to come up with something truly special for its new-gen three-row.

Sharing its platform with the new Pathfinder, its design with the Monograph concept, and an all-new interior, the 2022 QX60 looks quite promising on paper. But even the best-presented dish is judged on how it tastes. So when Infiniti Canada invited us over for a special preview, we had to check the new premium three-row offering for ourselves. So let’s dive into it.

For starters, it is quite the looker. Designers at Infiniti have carried over design elements like the massive grille and clean shoulder lines almost unaltered. The headlamps too are almost as sleek. And the new Moonbow Blue paint option with a dual-tone roof adds even more character to the overall design. We should also point out that the trim you see here is the top Autograph trim and comes with all bells and whistles including the 20-inch alloys. While the exterior redesign is great, it’s the interior that’s the real talking point.

Open the door and the walnut-brown cabin that greets you is impeccable. Autograph exclusive quilted leather upholstery feels rich and expensive. The entire cabin feels tastefully done. A darker leather adorns the dashboard top nicely contrasting the rich walnut-brown hue. Open-pore wood panels on the dash and doors add another layer of luxury. And everything feels soft to the touch. The quilted leather treatment carries over to the seats which are enveloping, supportive, and very comfortable. I’ve always found Nissan’s driver’s perches to have too much lumbar, but the comfort levels here are impeccable.

Autograph is only available with captain’s chairs in the second row which are also finished in the same semi-aniline quilted leather. Comfort levels carry over to the rear. And thanks to that standard panoramic moonroof, there is no dearth of the feeling of space. At the push of a button (located below the squab), the captain’s chairs lean forward to provide easy access to the third row. While there is no quilted leather here, it is reclinable for more comfortable seating and can be used by adults even if for relatively shorter stints. Growing kids though will be comfortable regardless of driving distance.

The 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster is almost identical to the one on the Pathfinder as is the infotainment screen which, at 12.3 inches is only bigger. All trims except the base will come with the digital instrument cluster as standard while the 12.3-inch infotainment screen is standard across the range. While the screens might be shared between the QX60 and the Pathfinder, the center console-mounted touch controls with haptic feedback are unique to the Infiniti. Peter Wendel, manager, product planning pointed out that the haptic feedback will help customers to operate the aircon and other controls without taking their eyes off the road. Speaking of, a tri-zone climate control is also standard on the QX and the third row too gets vents for even temperature distribution.

Under the hood lies the tried and tested 3.5-liter V6 making 295 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. Infiniti has gone with a nine-speed automatic instead of a CVT. Again, according to Peter Wendel, it was the better choice for fuel economy and overall driving smoothness. The transmission will primarily drive the front wheels while 50 percent of the torque can be sent to the rear axle in case of loss of grip. A MacPherson strut at the front and multi-link at the rear is the suspension of choice. An adaptive setup was not considered to keep costs down.

All in all, the tech might be shared with other vehicles in the Nissan lineup, but the QX60 brings enough character and unique features to the table to be considered a unique product in the segment. Where the new Acura MDX goes the sportier route and the Lexus RX needs a makeover, the QX60 just might be able to carve a niche for itself. Starting from $48,875, it will come at a premium compared to the old car. Bookings have already begun but deliveries will start later in the year.

Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletter here.